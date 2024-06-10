The Best Years For The Ducati Scrambler (And Which To Avoid)

When you think of Ducati, the first bikes that come to mind are likely some lovely shade of red. They've probably got beautifully sculpted fairings or exposed trellis frames. Maybe you think of naked street bikes like the Monster 900, or ultra-fast superbikes like the Superleggera V4 with carbon fiber construction and all the Italian swagger you can fit in a two-wheeled package. But that's not all that Ducati offers.

The Scrambler is one of Ducati's most underrated bikes, and one of their oldest nameplates. It offers a bit of a break from the high-horsepower lineup you'd expect to see in a Ducati dealership by combining cafe-racer styling with a bit of on- and off-road capability. The Scrambler is also relatively customizable, directly from the factory, with a number of available accessories and aesthetic choices available right out of the box.

The original Scrambler debuted in the 1960s, offering reasonable performance and classic good looks, with a few different sizes and configurations — going as large as 450cc. It wasn't on sale for very long, though: the original Scrambler only lasted from 1962 until 1975. Thankfully, Ducati brought the Scrambler back in 2015, with styling that largely mirrored the original design. Since the revival of the Scrambler name, Ducati has expanded the lineup, adding features and more displacement along the way. But which model should you choose?