What Types Of Solar Panels Are Best When Creating A Charging System For Your Boat?

Rigid solar panels, as the name suggests, act as a permanent energy source for a boat. They're usually more durable and efficient than other types of solar panels; however, the installation is more complex and is best left to professionals. They're also fairly heavy — a standard 100W panel can weigh about 20 pounds, making it harder to uninstall and transport as you see fit.

Rigid panels are usually made of two materials — monocrystalline and polycrystalline silicon. Monocrystalline panels are made from the highest grade of silicon, which results in higher efficiency, more durability, and a sleek design that requires less space. Although these panels have a favorable size-to-power ratio, keep in mind that they're often more expensive than other types of solar panels. That said, though, given the quality and how long these panels tend to last, they're a solid choice if you intend to own your boat for an extended period of time.

Polycrystalline solar panels, on the other hand, are made from fragments of silicon. Because they have multiple crystal structures, as opposed to monocrystalline panels that have a single crystal structure, they're more bulky and less efficient. The benefit, however, is that they're more economical. If space is not a constraint and you're on a budget, polycrystalline panels might be the way to go.