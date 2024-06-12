What's So Special About The Chevrolet El Morocco?

We can't blame you if you've never heard of the Chevrolet El Morocco. It came out a very long time ago — the mid-1950s, to be exact, and fewer than three dozen were built. Lastly, it wasn't so much a true blue "Chevrolet" as a knockoff reusing Chevy cars and made to look like a Cadillac. But the story behind the "Poor Man's Cadillac" is certainly worth knowing.

There wouldn't even be an El Morocco, or a story, without Canadian businessman Reuben "Ruby" Allender, who moved to Detroit from Hamilton, Ontario, in 1913, during the heady days of the automobile's explosive popularity, and just as Detroit was starting to become known as the one and only Motor City.

Allender made his fortune by turning surplus goods into hard cash. For instance, at the end of World War, he purchased tens of thousands of parachutes at a bargain price with the idea of unwinding them and selling off the string as a fishing line. However, on the advice of an employee, he instead called the company that originally made the chutes and sold them back for less than it would have cost to make them from scratch, turning a tidy profit in the process.

He did something similar with unused WWI Red Cross bandages; this time, he needed help storing several train cars full of product. So, Allender approached warehouse owners with an offer to become a partner in that operation if they helped him store the bandages.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]