Who Makes Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Additive And What Does It Allegedly Do?

Diesel engines could last longer than their gasoline-fueled counterparts thanks to their low-revving, torque-rich operation and sturdier construction. A typical diesel engine could hit upwards of 350,000 miles before needing an expensive rebuild, while gas engines require overhauling every 150,000 to 200,000 miles. Despite their longstanding reputation, diesel engines require periodic maintenance, specifically with the fuel system. The proliferation of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fuel has cut sulfur dioxide emissions by up to 90% — as well as a 60% reduction in toxic smoke and diesel tailpipe pollution — though removing sulfur from diesel fuel has shown downsides, specifically with diesel engine maintenance.

As it turns out, sulfur has lubricating properties that help protect vital internal components of the fuel delivery system. Without sulfur, waxy deposits from calcium, sodium, and biodiesel contamination could accumulate and eventually block the fuel filters and injectors, leading to performance losses and significant downtime.

One of the ways to prevent diesel engine problems associated with ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel is to use an additive. There's a company called Hot Shot's Secret — makers of the Diesel Extreme concentrated additive — that promises to resolve the common issues associated with ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel. But who is behind Hot Shot's Secret, and do their products work?