Who Makes Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Additive And What Does It Allegedly Do?
Diesel engines could last longer than their gasoline-fueled counterparts thanks to their low-revving, torque-rich operation and sturdier construction. A typical diesel engine could hit upwards of 350,000 miles before needing an expensive rebuild, while gas engines require overhauling every 150,000 to 200,000 miles. Despite their longstanding reputation, diesel engines require periodic maintenance, specifically with the fuel system. The proliferation of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fuel has cut sulfur dioxide emissions by up to 90% — as well as a 60% reduction in toxic smoke and diesel tailpipe pollution — though removing sulfur from diesel fuel has shown downsides, specifically with diesel engine maintenance.
As it turns out, sulfur has lubricating properties that help protect vital internal components of the fuel delivery system. Without sulfur, waxy deposits from calcium, sodium, and biodiesel contamination could accumulate and eventually block the fuel filters and injectors, leading to performance losses and significant downtime.
One of the ways to prevent diesel engine problems associated with ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel is to use an additive. There's a company called Hot Shot's Secret — makers of the Diesel Extreme concentrated additive — that promises to resolve the common issues associated with ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel. But who is behind Hot Shot's Secret, and do their products work?
Hot Shot's Secret is a division of Lubrication Specialties Inc.
Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI) began life in 1997 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Gold Eagle Company. In 2004, LSI developed the Hot Shot's Secret Stiction Eliminator to help resolve sticky injectors on the Ford Power Stroke 6.0-liter diesel engine. Called "stiction" by the folks at Hot Shot's Secret, it's a sticky byproduct of burnt oil that oxidizes through extreme heat and produces layers of sludge and deposits — particularly inside the oil cavities and spool valves of diesel injectors. Computer diagnostic testing by ASTM International revealed that pouring Hot Shot's Secret Stiction Eliminator into a full diesel tank could restore failing injectors while providing cleaning and lubricating properties.
Meanwhile, the Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Extreme is a six-in-one diesel additive that is designed to remove harmful external and internal diesel injector deposits, improve the cetane rating of the diesel fuel, improve cold starts, increase horsepower, eliminate black smoke, and help deliver better fuel economy.
Moreover, Diesel Extreme helps treat the issues commonly occurring in ultra-low sulfur diesel. Hot Shot's Secret recommends a single treatment of Diesel Extreme every 6,000 miles. The recommended ratio is one quart of Diesel Extreme in 80 gallons of diesel fuel, two quarts for 160 gallons, or 16 ounces to treat up to 40 gallons of diesel. Hot Shot's Secret offers a money-back guarantee for all their products and additives.
It all sounds good, but does Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Extreme work as advertised? Some owners of 2018 Duramax diesels reported getting a P20EE error code (catalytic converter inefficiency) after using the Diesel Extreme additive, while others claim to have no such problems even after years of using Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Extreme. Others noticed a mild increase in fuel economy, but some drivers swear by the lubricating properties that help prevent more significant problems in the long run. If you use Hot Shot's, your mileage may vary depending on the vehicle you own and its condition.