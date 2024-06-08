5 Applications For Avadi MA-250 Engine (If You Can Get One)

Even as companies continue to develop renewable energy sources designed to reduce the world's reliance on fossil fuels, we are likely still decades away from phasing out the internal combustion engine (ICE), and in some parts of the world, ICEs may never completely disappear. As such, some engine designers are seeking instead to build ICEs that are lighter and more fuel-efficient than those from generations past.

One of those outfits is Avadi Engines Inc. based in Yakima, Washington. Avadi has developed an innovative single-piston, 4-stroke engine that it claims ranks among the lightest and most fuel-efficient in the world. It's called the MA-250, and it's capable of producing an impressive 15.8 horsepower at 3700 rpm and 22.3 lb-ft of torque at 3500 rpm. While not yet powerful enough for full-size cars and trucks, such output should make the MA-250 an intriguing option for anyone looking for a fuel-efficient ICE to power smaller vehicles and machinery.

As it happens, getting your hands on an MA-250 could be tricky, as Avadi is still in the early stages of production and has not yet made the engine available on the consumer market. In fact, as of this writing, the company is asking that you contact them directly with the specs and scope of your power needs to determine if an MA-250 is a good fit. But if you're interested in eventually getting your hands on one anyway, here are a few practical applications for the MA-250, according to the Avadi team.