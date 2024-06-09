4 Ryobi Tools Motorcycle Riders Will Want To Keep Handy
For homeowners looking to do light repairs and DIY projects, Ryobi tools have been known to be good value for money. However, most people don't realize that Ryobi also offers plenty of tools that motorcycle riders could benefit from having within reach.
Obviously, there are essential motorcycle accessories, like helmets, earplugs, and phone mounts, that help riders navigate the road and stay safe in case of accidents. Nonetheless, it's also important that riders should prepare for the likelihood of a motorcycle suddenly breaking down or having problems while on the road. After all, even the most durable of motorcycle models can have issues, especially if you're the type of rider to do road trips and have adventures that are typically far from repair shops.
Thankfully, Ryobi has a line of automotive products designed to work well with cars and motorcycles. With the majority of these tools offering cordless technology under its 18V ONE+ system, that works for over 300 products, you can have access to multiple battery-powered appliances using only a single, swappable power unit. For motorcycle riders, Ryobi has tools in its arsenal for everything from cleaning, modification, detailing, to repair and maintenance. Here are a few that you might want to have on hand.
Cordless LED lights
For various budgets and preferences, Ryobi offers several types of cordless LED work lights. One of the best options is the 18V ONE+ Hybrid LED Project Light, priced at $56. While it's not the cheapest option, there are a couple of features that make it ideal for motorcycle riders. For example, it can be powered either through a plug or the Ryobi ONE+ battery, which gives you some flexibility if you forgot to charge your battery pack. This is largely due to its potential output range, which reaches up to 900 lumens — bright enough for those off-grid repairs where there is limited lighting.
If you're tight on budget, you can get the 18V ONE+ LED Flashlight, priced at $19.97. Although, the slash in price does come with caveats, especially important if you're planning to use it when you're traveling. First, the flashlight doesn't have a plug option, so you don't have a back-up way to power it. Second, Ryobi claims it can project up to 130 lumens of output, which is unlikely to be bright enough to use it outdoors at night. Anything less than 150 lumens is typically close quarters indoors work.
Alternatively, if you want something in the middle of these two options, the Ryobi USB Lithium Compact LED Flashlight Kit, priced at $39.97, can go up to 600 lumens. Unlike the other options, you can recharge this flashlight using a USB-C cable.
Impact wrench
As motorcycles are exposed to the elements more intensely than cars, it's unsurprising that bolts can get a little rusty or difficult to remove. If you're one of those strong guys who can get by with a normal wrench, good for you. For mere mortals who need an extra power tool to loosen a rusty bolt or two, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 1/2" Impact Wrench, priced at $139, can be your best friend.
Aside from having multiple speeds, this impact wrench also has an LED light and offers 375 ft-lbs of fastening torque. However, it's important to not use the impact wrench for fastening bolts when you're not aware of the suitable torque. Improper torque can lead to broken or loose bolts, and failure to hold parts together. Even if you're planning to get this for your motorcycle, this impact wrench can help you assist stranded car owners with punctured tires as it has enough power to help remove car wheels with ease. Of course, it's recommended that you use a regular wrench for tightening bolts.
Screwdriver kit
In some cases, you might encounter issues with your motorcycle that requires you to open your battery terminals. At these times, you'll appreciate having a screwdriver or two to hand.
If you want to cover all your bases, you can get Ryobi's 12-piece screwdriver set with cushion grip handles, priced at $18.97. This is composed of half screwdrivers and half precision screwdrivers. These Ryobi screwdrivers have magnetic holds, corrosion resistant plating, and a design that makes them easy to grip. There are also pretty useful tip designs that help you easily pick the right one. With this set, you don't need to charge anything.
However, you can also consider the 4V screwdriver with 82-piece accessory kit. This might be suitable if you don't have much patience, or hand strength. Although, unlike other appliances in this list that use a USB cable or the Ryobi ONE+ battery system, this electric screwdriver kit requires a separate charger, that is included. Considering use on the road, it might be a hassle to make sure this is charged at all times because there's no screen or warning to tell you if it's running out of battery.
Tire inflators
Tires are the only point of contact between you and the road. Therefore, key aspects of maintaining your motorcycle include monitoring tire health, and tire pressure. Keeping the correct and suitable tire pressure level takes commitment, as it's normal for it to inflate or deflate due to temperature changes. This can be a problem for riders on long trips or traversing extreme terrain.
Thankfully, Ryobi offers a few options that you can take with you on the road. The Ryobi USB Lithium Inflator Kit, priced at $39.97, probably takes the cake for motorcycle riders. With a digital pressure gauge and 6" hose, Ryobi claims that it can inflate up to 100 PSI, which is more than enough for the minor top ups to your bike tires. This inflator is pretty light, doesn't take up much space, and can be charged via USB cable.
If you prefer the ONE+ system, Ryobi also offers the 18V ONE+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator Kit, priced at $129.97, when including battery and charger. It can inflate up to 160 PSI, and aside from fixing your tires, the Ryobi inflators can also be used for other cool things that might be useful for your road trip, such as inflating pool toys and sports balls.
Get the most out of your Ryobi tools on the road
It's important to note that for many of the items in this list, the Ryobi batteries and chargers are sold separately. So before making any purchases, make sure you already own a suitable battery, or are willing to spend on that too. For most people, you'll probably only need one battery, because you can swap it around to another tool when required. However, doublecheck all your tools are compatible, and whether an instance might arise when you need to use two tools at once, such as your LED light and a power tool.
While you can buy these tools separately, you can save some cash if you purchase a kit instead. For example, the 18V ONE+ 4-Tool Combo Kit was curated by Ryobi specifically for automotive projects, and can be cheaper overall. However, it's still important to conduct your own cost-benefit analysis, especially if you already own a few of the included tools already.
Aside from having the correct tools, finding the right way to store them on your motorcycle can be almost as important. Unlike cars, there aren't that many spots on your motorcycle that aren't exposed to the elements. So, if you don't have any already, check out our list of things to consider when buying saddlebags for your motorcycle.