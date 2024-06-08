Why Your Windshield Wiper Fluid Isn't Spraying (And How To Unclog It)

Your car's windshield wipers are quite possibly one of the most important components in your safe driving experience. Windshield wipers on their own aren't always enough to clear obstructive elements from your view. Sometimes, the assorted detritus of the road needs a little extra coaxing before your wipers can jostle it loose, and that's when you pull the lever to activate the wiper fluid jets. A quick spritz will usually put you right as rain, especially in the rain!

However, while you're out and about and need that quick spritz, sometimes the jets won't activate. Even if your wiper blades are newly-replaced and in perfect working order, you just can't seem to get the wiper fluid to come out. These mysterious occurrences could be due to a handful of different factors, though the most likely cause is a clog, either on the surface of the jet nozzle or deeper within. This can seriously endanger you while you're out on the road, and it needs to be remedied with the utmost urgency. Luckily, a wiper clog can be dealt with fairly easily with a handful of simple cleaning implements and a bit of automotive know-how.