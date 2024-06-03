Ducati Scrambler Icon Vs. Full Throttle Vs. Nightshift: What's The Difference?

With a pedigree dating back over 100 years, it goes without saying that Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati knows a thing or two about putting an excellent motorcycle together. This past year alone, Ducati has released some real knockout hogs, such as the newly-reborn 2024 Ducati Monster Plus.

While the brand is always innovating and iterating, though, that doesn't mean it's forgotten about the classics. One of the oldest types of modern motorcycles, the Scrambler, is still alive and well. For 2024, Ducati released an updated version of its personal take on the Scrambler archetype, a rugged and sporty motorcycle with an attractive combination of torque-packed performance and helpful modern features, all packed up in a sleek and stylish package.

The interesting thing about the 2024 Ducati Scrambler is that this bike doesn't only wear one face. The 2024 Scrambler is actually an entire family of new vehicles, including the Scrambler Icon, the Scrambler Full Throttle, and the Scrambler Nightshift. While these three bikes have many similarities as members of the same line, there are also several subtle, yet important differences that may influence which one you'd most happily ride upon. Let's go over what you can expect when buying the 2024 Scrambler in general, as well as what differentiates its three variants.