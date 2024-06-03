Ducati Scrambler Icon Vs. Full Throttle Vs. Nightshift: What's The Difference?
With a pedigree dating back over 100 years, it goes without saying that Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati knows a thing or two about putting an excellent motorcycle together. This past year alone, Ducati has released some real knockout hogs, such as the newly-reborn 2024 Ducati Monster Plus.
While the brand is always innovating and iterating, though, that doesn't mean it's forgotten about the classics. One of the oldest types of modern motorcycles, the Scrambler, is still alive and well. For 2024, Ducati released an updated version of its personal take on the Scrambler archetype, a rugged and sporty motorcycle with an attractive combination of torque-packed performance and helpful modern features, all packed up in a sleek and stylish package.
The interesting thing about the 2024 Ducati Scrambler is that this bike doesn't only wear one face. The 2024 Scrambler is actually an entire family of new vehicles, including the Scrambler Icon, the Scrambler Full Throttle, and the Scrambler Nightshift. While these three bikes have many similarities as members of the same line, there are also several subtle, yet important differences that may influence which one you'd most happily ride upon. Let's go over what you can expect when buying the 2024 Scrambler in general, as well as what differentiates its three variants.
The 2024 Ducati Scrambler line at a glance
At the baseline, all three vehicles in the 2024 Ducati Scrambler line feature the same or similar components and features. The bikes are designed to be comfortable to ride while also providing a competitive level of performance. All three Scrambler models feature the same engine: an air-cooled L-Twin with two valves per cylinder and desmodromic distribution. That engine has a displacement of 803cc and a power level of 73 horsepower at 8,250 rpm. That equipment gets you 48.1 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 rpm, which translates to a top speed of approximately 123 mph. All three bikes utilize an electronic fuel injection system controlled by a 50mm throttle body equipped with a ride-by-wire system.
For your convenience, the bikes' dashboards are equipped with a 4.3" TFT dashboard above the handlebars. Through this dashboard, you can customize the bike's riding mode and activate additional safety features like ABS cornering and traction control. While it doesn't come standard, all three of the bikes are ready to receive Ducati's proprietary multimedia system as an add-on. There's even a USB port hidden under the seat for charging mobile devices.
While all three Scrambler bikes feature the same general kit, each one has some slight differences in accessories and supplementary equipment that better tailor them to different kinds of riders and riding styles.
The Ducati Scrambler Icon: A classic all-rounder
Every series of vehicles has its average Joe from which all other variants spring forth. As the herald of this new generation of Scrambler, that role is filled in the 2024 Ducati Scrambler family by the aptly-named Scrambler Icon. If you're uncertain about which kind of Scrambler bike you want, the 2024 Ducati Scrambler Icon, available starting at $10,995, is a great place to start.
The Scrambler Icon features the sleek and stylish body that you would expect from any proper Scrambler bike, but it's also loaded up with Ducati technology and performance. It's a loving send-up to the very first Ducati Scrambler released all the way back in 1962 but with the modern touches and conveniences you demand from a current-year ride. The fairing design has been updated from the previous year's model, the engine is blacked out with distinctive outlines for a rugged silhouette, and the seat has been tightened and flattened for a more comfortable, responsive ride.
The Icon is the only member of the 2024 Ducati Scrambler line with multiple color packages. It's available in three base colors, including '62 Yellow, Thrilling Black, and Ducati Red. Not only that, but there are also seven cover kit colors available, including Storm Green, Rio Celeste, Tangerine Orange, Jade Green, Sparking Blue, Velvet Red, and a special collaboration kit created by Italian artist Van Orton Design.
The Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle: Get fast, get sporty
Do you like to really put your motorcycle through its paces and feel the road beneath your seat? Then the 2024 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is the model for you. The Full Throttle's body is optimized for sportier riding, ditching the rear fender on the body entirely and lowering the front fender and handlebars. This model also adds a sump guard and wheel tags, and has sleek graphics painted along the side panels in Ducati's signature shade of red.
While both the Icon and the Full Throttle have the same engine, the Icon uses a stainless steel muffler, while the Full Throttle is equipped with a Termignoni homologated silencer, giving the engine the distinctive growling noise that you love to hear from a sporty motorcycle.
The Icon and Nightshift are both ready to receive Ducati's Quick Shift system as an upgrade, but the Full Throttle comes with the transmission upgrade by default, allowing riders to seamlessly shift up and down without using the clutch or reducing the throttle. It's a small addition, but it goes a long way toward making the acceleration and deceleration of the bike more responsive. The 2024 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is available in one color, Rosso GP '19, starting at $12,195.
The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift: High-tech sophistication
Do you prefer your motorcycle to be less of a vehicle, and more of a personal statement? Something that says, "I'm a bolt of lightning, cruising through the night?" Then you may be interested in the 2024 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift, starting at $12,195.
The Nightshift features several small touches to give it a classier, more sophisticated vibe than its siblings, including a brown seat with dedicated finish, a truncated front fender instead of the usual sporty fender, and black-spoke aluminum wheels instead of the light alloy wheels present on the other bikes. The seat is designed to be spacious and comfortable enough to safely hold both the rider and a passenger, perfect for a nighttime drive through the city streets.
Weighing in at 388 pounds dry, the Nightshift is the heaviest model of the bunch, though compared to the previous generation's Nightshift, it's actually about 9 pounds lighter thanks to a redesigned frame, swingarm, and engine. The Nightshift, available in one color, Nebula Blue, also swaps out the standard LED turn indicators with a set of Ducati's Performance LED indicators, which have a more subtle, minimalist style.