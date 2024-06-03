Will Engine Degreaser Hurt Your Car's Paint? What You Need To Know

The most important factor when it comes to degreaser (of any kind) ending up on your car's exterior is time. The longer the substance or residue is left there, the worse it is for your paint job.

Tough degreasers that don't claim to be exterior, or paint safe should be cleaned off of the surface immediately with water, as it will dilute the chemicals and keep them from causing severe damage — do not give the degreaser any time to dry. Once the degreaser is washed off, inspect the area for scratches or stains and address them as necessary.

You don't want to let more mild degreasers that claim to be "safe" on exteriors and paint dry on the car's painted surfaces, either. Even in the case where they're intentionally being used to remove an old wax layer in preparation for a new one. As with stronger degreasers it's best to rinse it off quickly then apply a fresh coat of wax. And if the paint itself ends up being damaged or stained by a degreaser, you're probably going to have to take your car in for a professional touch-up.

Really the best way to eliminate worries about engine degreaser possibly wrecking your car's paint is to protect everything in advance. Preemptively cover any areas that are close to the components you're going to be degreasing, including spots where you might be reaching over or across. That way, any plops or oversprays won't actually touch the painted surfaces.