Who Makes Harbor Freight's Mower Lifts And How Much Do They Cost?

Harbor Freight is a good place to find relatively inexpensive tools and equipment designed to whip your yard into shape this season. While cordless push mowers and string trimmers are nice, nothing helps to tame a large unruly lawn like a riding mower. However, regardless of whether you choose a Kawasaki or Kohler lawn engine, or if you opt for a battery-powered Ryobi lawn mower, you'll have to perform some maintenance on it to keep it operating at its full potential.

A riding lawn mower lift can make it easier to keep your lawn mower blades sharp and clean the underside of your mower deck. Harbor Freight sells riding mower lifts capable of doubling as an ATV lift under the right circumstances. You'll find two ATV/lawn mower lift options listed on Harbor Freight's website, one by Pittsburgh Automotive and the other by Fischer. Like many of the tool brands you'll find at Harbor Freight, Fischer and Pittsburgh Automotive are made for the discount tool retailer. Harbor Freight boasts a substantial investment in its own factories to deliver quality tools at low prices by cutting out the "middleman."