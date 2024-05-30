Who Makes Harbor Freight's Mower Lifts And How Much Do They Cost?
Harbor Freight is a good place to find relatively inexpensive tools and equipment designed to whip your yard into shape this season. While cordless push mowers and string trimmers are nice, nothing helps to tame a large unruly lawn like a riding mower. However, regardless of whether you choose a Kawasaki or Kohler lawn engine, or if you opt for a battery-powered Ryobi lawn mower, you'll have to perform some maintenance on it to keep it operating at its full potential.
A riding lawn mower lift can make it easier to keep your lawn mower blades sharp and clean the underside of your mower deck. Harbor Freight sells riding mower lifts capable of doubling as an ATV lift under the right circumstances. You'll find two ATV/lawn mower lift options listed on Harbor Freight's website, one by Pittsburgh Automotive and the other by Fischer. Like many of the tool brands you'll find at Harbor Freight, Fischer and Pittsburgh Automotive are made for the discount tool retailer. Harbor Freight boasts a substantial investment in its own factories to deliver quality tools at low prices by cutting out the "middleman."
Harbor Freight's Pittsburgh Automotive ATV/lawn mower lift
The 300-pound capacity Pittsburgh Automotive ATV/lawn mower lift is the less expensive Harbor Freight option at $139.99. However, it won't be available online until the summer of 2024, so you'll have to check your local store for availability if you're looking to buy one before then. The mower boasts a foot-activated hydraulic pump capable of lifting the mower 24 inches high, adjustable wheel saddles with five positions ranging from 25 to 39 inches on center, a safety lock, and a slow-release foot pedal for lowering your equipment in a controlled manner.
The 300-pound capacity mower lift jack weighs around 70 pounds, rolls on 5-inch rubber casters, and has a steel frame. If you're wondering how the lift will fit in your garage, know that it stands 42 inches long, 39.5 inches wide, and 63.5 inches tall. However, it can also fold into a 42-by-20-inch footprint standing 12.5 inches high, which simplifies storage options.
Harbor Freight's Fischer ATV/Mower lift
The Fischer Heavy Duty ATV/Mower High Lift Jack is more expensive at $279.99 but offers over twice the lifting power with its 750-pound capacity. If you're a Harbor Freight Inside Track Club member you could save $40 off the regular price, making the $29.99 membership price look like a great deal. Impressively, the Fischer Heavy Duty jack's H-frame is capable of lifting small ATVs completely off the ground up to 23 inches. The lift jack can also fit various makes and models because it features wheel saddle width adjustments with five positions ranging from 30 to 56 inches.
Fischer's heavy-duty high lift steel frame jack weighs about 118 pounds and rolls easily on eight-inch diameter rubber casters. Overall, the 750-pound capacity lift will take up 58.75 inches by 44.4 inches of space and stands 44.5 inches tall. While Harbor Freight lists the same folded dimensions for the Fischer lift as the Pittsburgh Automotive version, several customer reviews indicate the Fischer doesn't actually fold for storage.