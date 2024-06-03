Can Solar Panels Catch Fire? What You Need To Know

Home fires are scary, and attaching an intricate system of panels designed to collect solar energy and funnel it into a home's electrical system seems like the kind of thing that could end up catching fire, right? Well... sort of.

Solar panels can and sometimes will break, and that damage can leave them vulnerable to shorts and other potential fire hazards. But there are also things you can do to keep your solar panels clean and working their best, not only as a means to keep their energy production at peak levels but also to spot potential hazards before they become realized.

The thing about fire, particularly when it comes to electrical devices of any kind, is that total prevention is never a guarantee. A lot can influence whether or not a phone, desk fan, power outlet, or solar panel will short out, spark, start to smolder, etc. So a more apt question would probably be: Are solar panels more prone to catching fire than other electrical systems?