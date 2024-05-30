What's The Top Speed Of Razor's MX500 Motorcycle & How Much Weight Can It Safely Hold?

If you were a particularly cool kid growing up, you may have owned at least one battery-powered kid-sized vehicle. The exact age you need to be to have a driver's license, whether for all vehicles or just a motorcycle, varies a bit by state. Generally, you can get a motorcycle license without a driver's license and need to be at least 16 to 18 years old. If you don't meet the age requirements for something engine-powered, however, a battery-powered mini-bike is a nice little compromise.

If you're looking for a mini-bike with a modest modicum of muscle behind it, you might be interested in the Dirt Rocket series of mini dirt bikes from Razor. You might know Razor best as the creator of your childhood kick scooter, but the iconic Razor brand also makes big electric scooters for adults and dabbles in a variety of off-road worthy, battery-powered vehicles. The Dirt Rocket series includes four different models, each with greater levels of speed output and weight safety. The second most powerful model in the series is the MX500, but before you grab it as a holiday present for your own kids, you should know what exactly this little bike is capable of.