What's The Top Speed Of Razor's MX500 Motorcycle & How Much Weight Can It Safely Hold?
If you were a particularly cool kid growing up, you may have owned at least one battery-powered kid-sized vehicle. The exact age you need to be to have a driver's license, whether for all vehicles or just a motorcycle, varies a bit by state. Generally, you can get a motorcycle license without a driver's license and need to be at least 16 to 18 years old. If you don't meet the age requirements for something engine-powered, however, a battery-powered mini-bike is a nice little compromise.
If you're looking for a mini-bike with a modest modicum of muscle behind it, you might be interested in the Dirt Rocket series of mini dirt bikes from Razor. You might know Razor best as the creator of your childhood kick scooter, but the iconic Razor brand also makes big electric scooters for adults and dabbles in a variety of off-road worthy, battery-powered vehicles. The Dirt Rocket series includes four different models, each with greater levels of speed output and weight safety. The second most powerful model in the series is the MX500, but before you grab it as a holiday present for your own kids, you should know what exactly this little bike is capable of.
The MX500 can carry 175 pounds
Each of the four models in the Dirt Rocket line are rated for different ages and weight capacities. The cheapest model is intended only for younger kids, ages 7 and up, while the top-shelf model is intended more for young adults 16 and up. Since the MX500 is the second-highest model, where exactly does that put it on the age recommendation scale?
The MX500 model is rated for ages 14 and up, with a maximum carrying capacity of 175 pounds. This model is intended more for teenagers, especially considering the bike itself weighs a little over 94 pounds, so you need at least a decent amount of body strength to lift it up if it tips over.
According to Stanford Medicine, the average 18-year-old male weighs approximately 116 to 202 pounds and females in the same age group weigh between 100 to 178 pounds, so even if you get the MX500 when your kid is 14, they should still be able to ride it for a few more years unless they're especially large-bodied.
The MX500 has a top speed of 15 miles per hour
Since it's effectively a toy bike, the MX500 Dirt Rocket obviously can't move as quickly as a dual sport motorcycle for expert riders, nor is it safe to drive on an open road. That said, it does have a decent amount of kick to it. The bike's speed is more than enough for cruising around a large, open-field or around a back dirt road.
The MX500's 500W variable speed motor features a top speed of 15 miles per hour. That's about the same speed as an average ride on a short-distance bicycle, just without all the pedaling, and with better performance in an off-road scenario.
Incidentally, the MX500's 36V battery pack is rated for up to 40 minutes of continuous operation, so any riders should endeavor to keep their treks within the neighborhood, or at least within range of an outdoor outlet.