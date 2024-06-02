1985 Pontiac Trans Am: How Much Horsepower Does It Have & What's It Worth Now?

The Trans Am variants of the iconic Pontiac Firebird went from a factory-available performance package into one of the most popular poster boys of the muscle car era. The first and second-generation Pontiac Firebird Trans Am went on sale in 1967 and 1970. The third-gen Trans Am debuted for the 1982 model year, and wore the same aero-optimized styling of its Camaro and Firebird brethren, including a rakish windshield, rounded bumpers, and those luscious pop-up headlights.

However, the 1985 Pontiac Trans Am debuted with a few more changes to its slippery design. It came with a louvered hood, integrated fog lights on the wraparound front bumpers, and commemorative badging. All Trans Ams are available with one of three V8 engines, the most potent being a 5.0-liter (305 cubic-inch) tuned port injection V8 with 210 horsepower.

On the other hand, lesser-endowed Firebirds came with a 2.5-liter, 88-horsepower "Iron Duke" four-cylinder engine, while the mid-tier Firebird S/E has a 2.8-liter, 135-horsepower fuel-injected V6.