Makita Vs. Milwaukee: Who Sells The Better Cordless Circular Saw?

It takes more than just specs to determine which tool is better, though. When looking at Home Depot reviews, the Makita circular saw received a 4.7 out of five-star rating from 805 reviewers. Milwaukee has a 4.6 out of five-star rating from over 4,200 people. Milwaukee also shows reviews on its website, which has a 4.4 rating from 239 people.

For the written reviews, many state that the Makita saw is incredibly lightweight which doesn't affect the power that it has. One of the most stated negative reviews is that the saw uses a lot of battery for a few cuts, which means if you're using a small 1.5 Ah battery, you won't get much use out of it. For Milwaukee, many people have written one-star reviews regarding the lack of power behind the circular saw. One person stated that while trying to cut through a piece of plywood, it bound up and stopped working. Another complained that the bolt sheared off during a blade change, while another reviewer stated that there was too much clearance between the blade depth pivot pin and the cast saw body, which caused a wobble. With that being said, there are many other positive reviews saying that it's one of the best saws they've ever used.

In terms of which circular saw is best based on specs and reviews, it seems that Makita's 6-1/2 Circular Saw comes on top. However, that doesn't mean that Milwaukee's circular saw isn't a decent tool as well.