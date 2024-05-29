Should Your Car Be Running When You Add Transmission Fluid?

Checking and changing a vehicle's transmission fluid is the best way to maintain the functionality of its gear-shifting mechanism. After all, said fluid is primarily responsible for lubricating the metal gears in your vehicle's transmission, thus reducing friction and helping ensure every component stays cool and runs smoothly. Just like engine oil, never changing transmission fluid is a recipe for the failure of a vital component that is hardly cheap to repair or replace.

As with the other noted engine fluids, it's recommended that you check a vehicle's transmission fluid at regular intervals. While such intervals can vary depending on the make and model of your car, the general rule of thumb is that transmission fluid should be checked as often as once a month. It is generally recommended that you check a vehicle's transmission fluid when it's warm, meaning your car, truck, or SUV should indeed be running when you do so. Thus, it's a good idea to drive around for a few minutes before you park to ensure the engine and transmission are at a desired temperature.

There's a good reason you need to check transmission fluid when it's warm. This way, you'll get a more accurate reading on a dipstick once the fluid has been circulated through all the nooks, crannies, and lines associated with your car's gear-shifting component. Likewise, you should also check the transmission fluid when parked on a flat surface to ensure the levels depicted on the dipstick are on point.