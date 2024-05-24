New Sonos Sale Kicks Off Just In Time For Summer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're still looking for the perfect gift for Graduation Day or Father's Day — or looking to upgrade your own audio setup — a new sale on Sonos speakers has arrived just in time. From May 30 until June 16, you'll be able to save up to 25% on two of the best portable speakers Sonos has to offer: the Sonos Move 2, and the Sonos Roam 2.
In SlashGear's review of the Sonos Move 2 last year, we found it to be a significant improvement upon its predecessor, and were blown away by its powerful sound despite how small and lightweight it is. Two big upgrades that make the Move 2 a fantastic portable speaker is its pairable and customizable stereo sound and 24-hour battery life. Using Sonos' Automatic Trueplay tuning, the speaker can use its microphones to evaluate the acoustics of its environment and continuously optimize the sound in real time so that you're constantly getting the best listening experience possible. Plus, it has excellent connectivity and is equipped with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Apple AirPlay 2, as well as a line-in port. It's also easy to use thanks to intuitive, integrated voice and touch controls.
The Sonos Move 2 is also built tough, which is just as important for a portable speaker as its sound fidelity. It's drop-resistant and IP56 water-resistant, which makes it ideal for taking with you poolside or to the beach this summer. With its sleek, elegant design, it looks just as at home indoors as well, and can be paired with other Sonos speakers to form a whole-home sound system.
Whether it's for listening to the season's hottest new pop songs, or to experience the Paris 2024 Olympics at full volume, the Sonos Move 2 would make an excellent gift for dads, grads, or yourself.
The Sonos Roam 2 is a budget-friendly alternative that still offers great sound
If you're looking for a new portable speaker that's a bit more affordable, the Sonos Roam 2 is also discounted during this springtime sale. Named one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers of 2024, the Sonos Roam doesn't sacrifice any of the luxury or quality the brand is known for despite its smaller price tag. It's slimmer and more lightweight than the Move 2, making it even easier to take with you on an outdoor excursion, or to tuck away in a backpack sleeve. Plus, it's designed to sit both upright or horizontally for added versatility.
Like the Move 2, the Roam 2 is equipped with voice and button controls, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, and Automatic Trueplay technology. As you would expect from a speaker bearing the Sonos name, it's capable of producing clear mids and deep bass, offering sound that will challenge your expectations of what a compact Bluetooth speaker can do.
It's also dust, dirt, and drop-resistant, and sports an IP67 waterproof rating, which means you don't have to worry about the speaker getting wet at the lake or at the pool, as it can withstand being submerged in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. The Sonos Roam 2 has a respectable 10-hour battery life, and comes in five different colors: black, white, sunset, wave, and olive — so it should match the style of any room in your house, or any person you're buying a gift for.
You can save up to 25% on the Sonos Roam 2 and the Sonos Move 2 from May 30 to June 16.