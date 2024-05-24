New Sonos Sale Kicks Off Just In Time For Summer

If you're still looking for the perfect gift for Graduation Day or Father's Day — or looking to upgrade your own audio setup — a new sale on Sonos speakers has arrived just in time. From May 30 until June 16, you'll be able to save up to 25% on two of the best portable speakers Sonos has to offer: the Sonos Move 2, and the Sonos Roam 2.

In SlashGear's review of the Sonos Move 2 last year, we found it to be a significant improvement upon its predecessor, and were blown away by its powerful sound despite how small and lightweight it is. Two big upgrades that make the Move 2 a fantastic portable speaker is its pairable and customizable stereo sound and 24-hour battery life. Using Sonos' Automatic Trueplay tuning, the speaker can use its microphones to evaluate the acoustics of its environment and continuously optimize the sound in real time so that you're constantly getting the best listening experience possible. Plus, it has excellent connectivity and is equipped with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Apple AirPlay 2, as well as a line-in port. It's also easy to use thanks to intuitive, integrated voice and touch controls.

The Sonos Move 2 is also built tough, which is just as important for a portable speaker as its sound fidelity. It's drop-resistant and IP56 water-resistant, which makes it ideal for taking with you poolside or to the beach this summer. With its sleek, elegant design, it looks just as at home indoors as well, and can be paired with other Sonos speakers to form a whole-home sound system.

Whether it's for listening to the season's hottest new pop songs, or to experience the Paris 2024 Olympics at full volume, the Sonos Move 2 would make an excellent gift for dads, grads, or yourself.