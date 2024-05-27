What's The Top Speed Of Razor's MX650 Motorcycle & How Much Weight Can It Safely Hold?
When you think of the Razor brand, you might think of those small metal kick-scooters you rode around on when you were a kid. If that's all you remember about Razor, though, you might want to look again. Over the last couple of decades, Razor has established quite a repertoire of kid-friendly conveyance for itself. It still deals in kick-scooters, of course, but it also offers skateboards, hoverboards, compact dirt bikes, and a big, heavy electric version of its iconic scooter.
Razor also launched its classic scooter in a grown-up version, but for the most part, it specializes in kid-sized stuff. Although most of its products aren't something you could take out onto the open road, Razor's offerings are still pretty impressive even for kids.
One particularly interesting entry into Razor's array of battery-powered vehicles is the Dirt Rocket series of dirt bikes, including the MX125, MX350, MX500, and MX650 models. These battery-powered beasties are excellent for young bikers, with the higher-end model able to hit higher speeds and safely carry larger riders as well. The question is, though, exactly how much weight and speed are we talking about here?
The MX650 can carry up to 220 pounds
Each of the four bikes in the Dirt Rocket series can carry slightly different levels of weight, making the higher-grade ones better suited for larger, older riders. If you're thinking about getting one of these bikes as an exorbitant birthday present for your child, you should think carefully about how old they are and how much they weigh. If they're too big, the bike won't be able to function.
The MX650 model has the highest weight limit of all of the bikes in the Dirt Rocket line. It is intended for ages 16 and up and can carry up to 220 lbs. According to Stanford Medicine, the average 18-year-old male weighs between 116 and 202 pounds, and the average female of the same age weighs between 100 and 178 pounds. So, this bike would be a good choice for a young adult who's interested in dirt biking but can't or doesn't want to drop the kind of cash necessary for a full-on dirt bike.
The Dirt Rocket line has top speeds ranging from 8 to 17 miles per hour
Obviously, a kid-sized dirt bike isn't going to output the same level of speed as some of the best dual sport motorcycles for expert riders. It wouldn't be even remotely safe or legal. That said, the Dirt Rocket line can output a decent amount of speed, perfect for zooming around a modestly-sized backyard or across a dirt road.
As the top-shelf model in the Dirt Rocket line, the MX650 goes up to 17 miles per hour, powered by a 650W variable speed motor. Thanks to its 36V onboard battery pack, the MX650 can operate for up to 40 minutes continuously. As a vehicle for older kids and young adults, the MX650 is designed to generate more torque and power for going up hills safely, something that might not be safer for younger, smaller riders. It would probably be best to operate one of these bikes on the same roads you would a pedal-powered bicycle.