Every Honda Model Powered By The K24A Engine

The CR-V is one of the most popular models in Honda's North American lineup. When the first generation arrived stateside in 1997, it was more of an off-road-focused compact SUV, but Honda quickly learned its lesson and the second-generation CR-V was a road-focused vehicle. One of the changes it made was equipping this compact crossover/SUV with a larger 2.4-liter K24A1 engine, compared to the 2.0-liter one in the predecessor.

The all-new engine featured Honda's advanced i-VTEC variable valve control system and dual-stage intake, helping it achieve greater power and efficiency. With 160 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque on tap, it was fairly sprightly, especially for the era. In the beginning, Honda paired the engine with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. However, from 2005 onward, a five-speed automatic replaced the four-speed one.

You might notice that from 2006, power and torque figures were down to 156 hp and 160 lb-ft. Still, that was only because of the revised Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) J1349 (Rev 8/04) net calculations. Thus, the 0-60 mph time of 8.4 seconds (with the manual) is applicable to all K24A1-powered CR-Vs.

Crucially, the CR-V offered passengers a vast amount of space for their legs, shoulders, and heads. Despite its compact dimensions, it also had a huge 4.8 cubic feet cargo area. Meanwhile, the added sound-deadening made the CR-V a better option for longer journeys. All things considered, with the second-gen CR-V, Honda found the perfect family crossover/SUV formula.