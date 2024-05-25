Every Major Laundry Dryer Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Laundry — the word alone can sometimes evoke feelings of stress and dread. It's another chore on the ever-growing to-do list. The mere thought of having to separate out darks from whites, load up the washing machine, use the right detergent, and then unload into the dryer makes you tired.

You're almost to the finish line. All that's left is taking out your perfectly, evenly dry clothes. That feeling of opening the dryer door and getting hit in the face with that sweet bathing, distinct brand of laundry warmth. The satisfaction of throwing your clothes into a pile on your bed to jump on, absorbing that cozy, warm embrace.

You think about laying there longer, maybe even just putting off folding each item and doing it later. But no, today, you're going to be productive. You start to fold... only to find a damp shirt or wet sock! The feeling of having a defective or unreliable laundry dryer is annoying. These appliances don't come cheap, either.

To help mitigate this headache, this article will cover every major dryer brand. Unless you're looking for major washing machine brands ranked worst to best. We put them through the spin cycle to weigh up factors like efficiency, capacity, performance, reliability, features, price, noise level, aesthetics, warranty, and customer reviews to bring you every major laundry dryer brand ranked worst to best.