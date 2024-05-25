5 Vehicles That You May Not Have Realized Used GM's 4L80-E Transmission

Between 1991 and 2009, General Motors' 4L80-E transmission was used in some of the manufacturer's most popular trucks and SUVs. Initially intended for use in mid-to-heavy-duty models like pickup trucks and large SUVs, the 4L80-E was based on the earlier TH400 transmission. The gearbox's name is really a simple code used to identify its applications. It's a four-speed (4) automatic transmission designed for longitudinally (L) mounted engines in vehicles weighing up to 8,000 pounds (80) and featuring electronic (E) controls.

The transmission was built using a die-cast aluminum case like the TH400 and other GM transmissions. However, GM also included many upgrades and changes to make the modern gearbox more efficient and powerful. Some of those changes included the addition of an overdrive gear and a lock-up torque converter, both contributing to enhanced performance.

Most people remember the 4L80-E transmission for its applications in popular vehicles like the GMC Sierra and the ever-evolving Chevy Silverado. While the transmission was initially designed for trucks and SUVs, it saw extensive use in various other vehicles, including several luxury cars that may surprise you. From Bentleys to Rolls-Royces and Aston Martins, here are five cars that you may not have realized used GM's 4L80-E transmission.