5 Vehicles That You May Not Have Realized Used GM's 4L80-E Transmission
Between 1991 and 2009, General Motors' 4L80-E transmission was used in some of the manufacturer's most popular trucks and SUVs. Initially intended for use in mid-to-heavy-duty models like pickup trucks and large SUVs, the 4L80-E was based on the earlier TH400 transmission. The gearbox's name is really a simple code used to identify its applications. It's a four-speed (4) automatic transmission designed for longitudinally (L) mounted engines in vehicles weighing up to 8,000 pounds (80) and featuring electronic (E) controls.
The transmission was built using a die-cast aluminum case like the TH400 and other GM transmissions. However, GM also included many upgrades and changes to make the modern gearbox more efficient and powerful. Some of those changes included the addition of an overdrive gear and a lock-up torque converter, both contributing to enhanced performance.
Most people remember the 4L80-E transmission for its applications in popular vehicles like the GMC Sierra and the ever-evolving Chevy Silverado. While the transmission was initially designed for trucks and SUVs, it saw extensive use in various other vehicles, including several luxury cars that may surprise you. From Bentleys to Rolls-Royces and Aston Martins, here are five cars that you may not have realized used GM's 4L80-E transmission.
Hummer H1
Along with vehicles like the GMC Sierra, Chevy Silverado, and Chevy Suburban, the Hummer H1 was one of the original trucks to receive the 4L80-E transmission in 1991.
The H1 was the original civilian Hummer. Oddly enough, it was built and released to the public in 1992 due in part to repeated requests from Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger famously loves expensive vehicles and, according to legend, became enamored with the H1 design after spotting a Humvee in a military convoy on the highway. As the story goes, Schwarzenegger loved the style so much that he urged GM to make them publicly available. Exactly what role the actor and future politician ultimately played in getting the H1 released to the civilian world is unclear. What's important is that the H1 was indeed released and has since achieved legendary status in the world of gearheads and auto enthusiasts.
While it doesn't make a massive amount of power — roughly 215 horses and top speeds capped at 96 miles per hour — the H1 is a beast offroad. It features a 16-inch ground clearance, making it capable of traversing various obstacles and even climbing stairs, and stock 37-inch tires with a massive 130-inch wheelbase. The H1 was available with both diesel and gas engines and various transmissions, including the 4L80-E. Though the first H1 wasn't released to the public until 1992, its production coincided with the birth of the 4L80-E, and Hummer continued to produce the truck with the robust gearbox until it phased out the H1 in 2006.
Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit
As previously mentioned, the 4L80-E gearbox was designed for use in heavier-duty applications like pickup trucks and SUVs. Given that, you may be surprised to learn that the GM transmission saw use in various other vehicles as well, particularly luxury cars. It might seem strange that manufacturers build luxury vehicles with heavy-duty truck and SUV parts. In reality, though, it makes sense, as these cars are built to be of the highest quality and are often constructed with top-end components designed to outlast those found in more budget-friendly vehicles.
One luxury vehicle that came with the 4L80-E is the Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit. Produced between 1980 and 1997, the Silver Spirit was the base and backbone of the Rolls-Royce brand at a time when luxury automakers were struggling to sell vehicles. It was based on the earlier Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow and, as the cheapest car in the luxury manufacturer's roster, came with a base price of $111,000. While it was based on the Silver Shadow and retained a similar look and platform, the Silver Spirit featured many upgrades to bring the car into the modern age.
Beginning in 1991, the Silver Spirit came with GM's 4L80-E transmission. The General Motors gearbox represented a substantial upgrade over the previous three-speed, providing enhanced reliability and power, as well as superior fuel efficiency and a smoother ride. Rolls-Royce continued to build Silver Spirits with the GM transmission until 1997, when it ceased production of the Silver Spirit line and replaced it with the Silver Seraph.
[Featured image by Mr.choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
Bentley Eight
Rolls-Royces weren't the only luxury vehicles to be built with the GM 4L80-E transmission. In fact, several different luxury brands chose to use the sturdy gearbox in their cars due to its reliability and robust power. Bentley built several vehicles with the GM transmission during the 1990s and early 2000s, including its entry-level model, the Bentley Eight.
Between 1984 and 1992, the Bentley Eight was Bentley's base-model luxury vehicle. It was based on another Bentley, the Mulsanne, but had less extravagant equipment. The Bentley Eight was built to target a new, slightly less affluent audience than the company's traditional customer base. The four-door sedan came with a base price tag of $89,000, and it featured scaled-down versions of the luxury equipment found in the brand's higher-end cars. The engine was a 6.75-liter V8, and for its last production year, the Eight was built with the GM 4L80-E transmission.
Jaguar XJS
Another British luxury brand that famously used General Motors' 4L80-E transmissions in several of its cars is Jaguar. One of the most iconic Jaguar vehicles to feature the 4L80-E gearbox is the Jaguar XJS, a luxury grand touring car that the company produced between 1975 and 1996. The XJS was designed to replace the beloved E-Type. However, Jaguar built the XJS with several changes that allowed it to stand out from the pack, including a controversial "flying buttress" roof design that significantly boosted the aerodynamics of the car. While critics dragged the vehicle for what they saw as a strange design, enthusiasts celebrated the XJS for its quick speed and excellent handling.
Throughout its production lifetime, the XJS saw several changes, including the addition of the GM 4L80-E transmission. Originally, the XJS came standard with a Borg Warner 12-speed automatic transmission. Starting in the early 1990s and continuing to the end of the XJS production run, Jaguar featured the iconic GM gearbox as an option for buyers.
[Featured image by Mr.choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
Aston Martin DB7
British luxury car manufacturers loved the General Motors 4L80-E transmission, and it wasn't just Bentley and Rolls-Royce either. Aston Martin, a company known for its expensive cars, also used the 4L80-E gearbox for a period during the late '90s.
The Aston Martin DB7 was produced between 1994 and 2004 and is known as one of the best Aston Martins of all time. It originally featured a supercharged engine capable of 355 bhp and 368 lb-ft of torque. In 1999, the company revamped the vehicle and released its Vantage version, featuring a 12-cylinder engine capable of a whopping 420 bhp. Aston Martin used several transmissions during the DB7's production run, including the 4L80-E.
While the DB7 is no longer the all-time best-selling Aston Martin car, it held that position for a period during its production run. Even today, the DB7 is considered one of the best Aston Martin vehicles ever built and an excellent example of what happens when luxury performance meets heavy-duty American engineering.
[Featured image by Calreyn88 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]