How To Take Long Exposure Pictures With Your Samsung Galaxy Phone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many out there, taking pictures is more than a fun pass time, but rather acts as a unique form of creative expression. Your lens can depict the world around you in an inventive and artistic way, with your imagination being the only limitation. One of the simplest ways to give your images an enhanced flair is through long exposure photography, which your Samsung Galaxy phone can help you accomplish with ease.

Long exposure is a way of slowing down your camera's shutter speed, allowing it to capture more light while blurring objects in motion. The effect helps create compelling compositions while blurring light in a mesmerizing manner. Shooting with long exposure is ideal for a variety of scenarios, such as photographing traffic, crowds of people, and moving water, with it being particularly common for nighttime photography.

Thankfully, you don't need high-end photography equipment to start making your own long exposure pictures. Among the many nifty tricks and features of your Samsung Galaxy camera, it's also able to take stunning long exposure photos. While it's a simple process with your Galaxy, it is nevertheless important to follow the right steps to ensure the best quality images and some general limitations to keep in mind.