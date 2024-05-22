Automobile Or Airplane: What Was The Propeller-Powered Leyat Hélica?

The year is 1909. Marcel Leyat, a young Frenchman with an engineering degree, was putting the finishing touches on his first scratch-built airplane. He began his aviation career crafting biplane wings, which is ironic given that he would end up creating a vehicle without wings. Not long after successfully getting his first plane into the air, he realized that perhaps he could take the knowledge gleaned from building planes and create a better automobile.

One must remember the time and place that was the turn of the century in the early 1900s when both cars and planes were still fancy new bits of tech. The first "vehicle powered by a gas engine" was patented by Carl Benz in 1886. Henry Ford's first mass-produced car (the Model T) was released in 1908, and Daimler Motoren Gesellschaft was making roughly a thousand cars a year at its factory in Germany by 1909. Meanwhile, the Wright brothers had taken to the air and flew into aviation history near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903, just a few years prior to Leyat's leap into the air. The world was changing — quickly.

Not long after getting his plane into the air in 1909, he began working on his first design for a propeller-driven automobile, which he finished in 1913. The monocoque body was made from plywood and weighed a mere 550 pounds, light enough to be powered by a 1,000 cc, 18-horsepower Harley-Davidson V-twin engine.

[Featured image by Lomita via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]