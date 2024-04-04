What Happened To Aerocar International?

For many, the dream of a flying car remains the stuff of sci-fi fantasy. But in the 1940s, the dream of a roadable aircraft became a reality for Oregon native Moulton "Molt" Taylor, who devised a way to mount wings and a tailpiece to an automobile and took to the air in his very own car-plane hybrid, the aptly named "Aerocar."

As was often noted throughout Molt Taylor's life, the Aerocar was conceived in part as a way to give users the freedom to fly from one place to the next without relying on the schedules and regulations imposed by other means of air travel. He also wanted to manufacture a vehicle that the general public could actually buy and operate, thus making it possible for anyone to fly and drive wherever and whenever they wanted. Unfortunately, the Aerocar never took flight in mainstream transportation circles, dashing Taylor's dream of mass-producing the vehicle for the general public. Here's what happened to Aerocar International.