Everything You Need To Know About Krämer Motorcycles USA
Krämer Motorcycles USA is the official North American distributor of the titular German racing motorcycle builder, Krämer Motorcycles. The brand started in 2009 as a realization of a hobby led by Markus Krämer, a dyed-in-the-wool motorcycle enthusiast who thought about building his first Supermono-class racing bike while working for Austrian motorsports brand KTM.
The most interesting (and funny) part is that Krämer drummed up the idea over a round of drinks with his fellow KTM buddies. "We were at a party at the end of the 2008 season, and I waited until they were all drunk to tell them I wanted to build my own Supermono and that they were going to help me," said Krämer in a 2018 interview with Motorcycle.
The group unveiled their first-ever racing bike — the EVO1 — in 2009 using a KTM 680 Duke frame, engine, and other components. The initial prototype was a disaster, but the team eventually made things work and took the bike racing at a local Supermono championship, where it took home second place. Next, they entered the European championship and took eighth place.
Krämer Motorcycles are ready for your personal best
By mid-2013, Markus Krämer climbed the ranks of R&D Group Leader of the Power Parts department at KTM. However, the track-proven success of the EVO1 prototype awakened Krämer's entrepreneurial drive. He decided to leave KTM that same year, but not before telling the KTM board that he'd need motorcycle racing engines to start his brand.
As fate would have it, KTM agreed. Markus Krämer immediately went to work and established Krämer Motorcycles in 2014, making it the only motorcycle brand worldwide that works directly with KTM. The EVO2 was born soon after, and it won every race of the second European Supermono season in 2015.
As the official distributor of Krämer motorcycles in the United States, Krämer Motorcycles USA has four racing bikes in its 2024 lineup. The entry-level Krämer EVO2-690S starts at under $17,000, and is the ultimate turnkey racing bike for novice or intermediate racers. Meanwhile, the Krämer EVO2-690R has an 80-horsepower KTM LC4 engine and race-ready hardware for under $25,000.
The Krämer GP2-890R is perfect for the Supersport racing class, and has a 130-horsepower twin-cylinder engine that starts at $34,995. Finally, the is the brand's "ultimate track weapon" for the Supersports category. It starts at about $39,995 and offers superior aerodynamics, better handling, and 138 horsepower from its 889cc KTM twin-cylinder engine.