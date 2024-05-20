Everything You Need To Know About Krämer Motorcycles USA

Krämer Motorcycles USA is the official North American distributor of the titular German racing motorcycle builder, Krämer Motorcycles. The brand started in 2009 as a realization of a hobby led by Markus Krämer, a dyed-in-the-wool motorcycle enthusiast who thought about building his first Supermono-class racing bike while working for Austrian motorsports brand KTM.

The most interesting (and funny) part is that Krämer drummed up the idea over a round of drinks with his fellow KTM buddies. "We were at a party at the end of the 2008 season, and I waited until they were all drunk to tell them I wanted to build my own Supermono and that they were going to help me," said Krämer in a 2018 interview with Motorcycle.

The group unveiled their first-ever racing bike — the EVO1 — in 2009 using a KTM 680 Duke frame, engine, and other components. The initial prototype was a disaster, but the team eventually made things work and took the bike racing at a local Supermono championship, where it took home second place. Next, they entered the European championship and took eighth place.