7 Of The Highest Rated Apple CarPlay Head Units For Your Car

When smartphones and mobile technologies first hit the scene, they existed almost entirely as peripheral devices. Even a decade ago, we were all still feeding CDs or even cassettes into our car stereos (And some of us still are, as cassettes are making a comeback), connecting iPods with aux cables, and mounting external GPS units to our dashboards. Inter-seat space was tangled with cables just to add little modern convenience to our in-car entertainment systems.

These days, your smartphone performs all of those functions, housing your music library, podcast subscriptions, navigation services, and more. You can still mount it to your dashboard if you want, but modern automobiles come with updated touchscreen head units capable of pairing with your iPhone and taking advantage of Apple's CarPlay functionality.

CarPlay provides a limited reflection of your iPhone, granting access to apps and services that are useful while driving, and restricting access to potential distractions. You can ask Siri to make a call, send a text, or give directions to your next destination. If you've got an electric vehicle, CarPlay can find you a charger, and you'll have access to all of your music, podcasts, and other audio content. And you don't even need to buy a brand new car to access these features — CarPlay is free, so you might just need some extra hardware. These are seven of the highest rated aftermarket head units for adding Apple CarPlay to your car's entertainment system.