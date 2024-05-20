5 Tips & Tricks For Using Hyperlapse With A Samsung Camera

Hyperlapse video is an interesting and unique way of capturing a scene. Instead of taking a simple photograph or a short video, you record a setting for an extended period — from a few minutes to several hours — and then compress the video to a fraction of that time. This type of recording will show time passing quickly on your video, allowing your viewers to see change happen rapidly.

However, taking a hyperlapse on your Samsung phone isn't as straightforward as choosing the mode and shooting your video. You need to consider a few things and plan your shot to ensure you get the video you have in mind. That way, you don't waste your time and opportunity shooting a hyperlapse only to find that you didn't get the output that you want.

These are crucial, especially if you plan to shoot a hyperlapse during your vacation or of a particular event, like the Leonid meteor shower. So, these are five things you need to know before setting up your phone and shooting your first hyperlapse video.