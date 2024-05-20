Who Makes Harbor Freight's Wood Chippers & How Much Do They Cost?

For those seeking a wood chipper that won't break the bank, Harbor Freight's 14 Amp 1-1/2 in. Capacity Corded Electric Chipper Shredder may fit the bill. This particular unit is manufactured by Portland, a brand that specializes in electric gardening and landscaping tools like chainsaws and hedge trimmers. As is the case with other prominent power tool brands like Bauer and Hercules, Portland is actually owned by Harbor Freight itself, and its wares are exclusive to the retailer. However, that hasn't stopped Portland's products, including its wood chipper, from garnering positive reception.

True to the title of its listing, Portland's wood chipper is a corded electric tool. It features a simplistic, lightweight design, complete with wheels for easy mobility, and a steel frame for stability. In terms of its primary function, it boasts a rust-proof hopper for inserting material at the top. Internally, it has two 7-inch blades for chipping. The machine is primarily suited for breaking down wood pieces of roughly 1-1/2 inches in diameter. It's also capable of shredding leaves and other small pieces of common yard debris. Once ejected from the unit, these materials can be subsequently disposed of, or used as mulch.

Generally speaking, Portland's wood chipper is a no-frills product. Its relatively compact design and limited size capacity for wooden debris mean that it's not an exceptional option for intensive landscaping jobs. Nonetheless, it's quite capable of assisting with lighter, everyday yard work, and it features a budget-range price to match. This wood chipper is currently listed for $129.99 on Harbor Freight's site. It's also a fairly popular product, having amassed a positive rating of 3.8 out of 5 stars from an average of more than 1,300 customer reviews.