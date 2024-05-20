Who Makes Harbor Freight's Wood Chippers & How Much Do They Cost?
Whether you're clearing your backyard of fallen sticks or cutting down a larger branch hanging over your house, having a wood chipper at the ready for these kinds of jobs can make life a whole lot easier. Through the use of a good wood chipper, users can quickly and easily dispose of wooden debris while working outside. Not only that, but these tools can turn material into mulch or compost, making it a solid option for gardening enthusiasts and eco-minded individuals. That said, knowing which brand of wood chipper to buy can be tough. There are plenty of options out there to consider, though many may find one particular tool retailer's selection to be worth a look.
Harbor Freight, which vends everything from corded hammer drills to engine stands, also carries a couple of different wood chipper options — two, to be specific. These units hit both the budget-priced and fairly costly ends of the spectrum, but they have both proven to be quite popular and well-received by customers. With that in mind, here's an overview on each Harbor Freight wood chipper, which brand makes it, how much it costs, its power capabilities, and more.
Portland 14 Amp 1-1/2-inch electric chipper: Cheap, but effective for small yard debris
For those seeking a wood chipper that won't break the bank, Harbor Freight's 14 Amp 1-1/2 in. Capacity Corded Electric Chipper Shredder may fit the bill. This particular unit is manufactured by Portland, a brand that specializes in electric gardening and landscaping tools like chainsaws and hedge trimmers. As is the case with other prominent power tool brands like Bauer and Hercules, Portland is actually owned by Harbor Freight itself, and its wares are exclusive to the retailer. However, that hasn't stopped Portland's products, including its wood chipper, from garnering positive reception.
True to the title of its listing, Portland's wood chipper is a corded electric tool. It features a simplistic, lightweight design, complete with wheels for easy mobility, and a steel frame for stability. In terms of its primary function, it boasts a rust-proof hopper for inserting material at the top. Internally, it has two 7-inch blades for chipping. The machine is primarily suited for breaking down wood pieces of roughly 1-1/2 inches in diameter. It's also capable of shredding leaves and other small pieces of common yard debris. Once ejected from the unit, these materials can be subsequently disposed of, or used as mulch.
Generally speaking, Portland's wood chipper is a no-frills product. Its relatively compact design and limited size capacity for wooden debris mean that it's not an exceptional option for intensive landscaping jobs. Nonetheless, it's quite capable of assisting with lighter, everyday yard work, and it features a budget-range price to match. This wood chipper is currently listed for $129.99 on Harbor Freight's site. It's also a fairly popular product, having amassed a positive rating of 3.8 out of 5 stars from an average of more than 1,300 customer reviews.
Predator 6.5 HP Chipper Shredder
While Harbor Freight is generally known for its more affordably-priced options, the retailer sells a certain wood chipper that comes well into the more premium range: the 6.5 HP Chipper Shredder. This unit is manufactured by Predator, one of the various tool brands that are wholly owned and operated by Harbor Freight. Predator specializes in engines, pumps, electric gardening tools, and more. A large portion of its equipment is more on the heavy-duty side, including its wood chipper.
The Predator 6.5 HP Chipper Shredder is a gas-powered machine and is generally capable of tackling more intense jobs than its electric Portland counterpart. The unit features a bright red design, with large brake-enabled wheels at its base, a mounted engine, and a large hopper at the top for inserting materials. The inside of the chipper features 4-inch, dual-action blades, capable of breaking down wooden debris up to 3 inches in diameter, along with leaves and other assorted yard waste. The shredded material can be retrieved and used as mulch. As a bit of extra functionality, the unit also has a discharge port for avoiding clogs.
For those who plan to routinely use a wood chipper for large-scale jobs, Predator's offering is well-suited to the task. With that said, the product is fairly expensive, slotting in at a price tag of $579.99 on Harbor Freight's site. Customers generally seem to indicate that it offers a corresponding level of value, as the listing has a positive rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars averaged out of more than 2,300 individual user reviews.