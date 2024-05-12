Who Makes Harbor Freight's Corded Hammer Drills & How Much Do They Cost?

Whether you're starting a new project or simply looking to add to your toolbox, there are many reliable, cost-effective places to go to purchase new equipment. While many stand by big names like Home Depot (where you can find some unexpected items for sale) and Lowe's, it would be remiss not to give Harbor Freight a try. The chain has over 1,500 locations, and tools for all kinds of jobs. Not to mention, it has a wide selection of each individual kind of tool across different brands — many of which are owned by Harbor Freight. Its corded hammer drill selection alone is proof of this.

The Harbor Freight website showcases several different corded hammer drills representing a few of its many in-house brands: Bauer, Warrior, and Hercules, which come from different manufacturing sources. However, it's unconfirmed which manufacturer, or manufacturers, produces Bauer and Warrior drills. China's LuTool and Powerplus — a division of the Belgium-based Varo — have been said to be responsible for both. As for Hercules, its drills are also thought to be made by Powerplus as well as Australia's Global Machinery Company. Harbor Freight isn't particularly forthcoming about such information. Thankfully, these brands' price points are far more well-known. Something on the higher end, like the Hercules 12 amp variable speed rotary hammer, will cost you $199.99, while you can opt to save money with something like the Warrior 4.5 amp single speed hammer drill at just $14.97.

With this information in mind, it's worth taking a look at Harbor Freight's contracting process and how it impacts the quality and price of tools like hammer drills.