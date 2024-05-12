Who Makes Harbor Freight's Corded Hammer Drills & How Much Do They Cost?
Whether you're starting a new project or simply looking to add to your toolbox, there are many reliable, cost-effective places to go to purchase new equipment. While many stand by big names like Home Depot (where you can find some unexpected items for sale) and Lowe's, it would be remiss not to give Harbor Freight a try. The chain has over 1,500 locations, and tools for all kinds of jobs. Not to mention, it has a wide selection of each individual kind of tool across different brands — many of which are owned by Harbor Freight. Its corded hammer drill selection alone is proof of this.
The Harbor Freight website showcases several different corded hammer drills representing a few of its many in-house brands: Bauer, Warrior, and Hercules, which come from different manufacturing sources. However, it's unconfirmed which manufacturer, or manufacturers, produces Bauer and Warrior drills. China's LuTool and Powerplus — a division of the Belgium-based Varo — have been said to be responsible for both. As for Hercules, its drills are also thought to be made by Powerplus as well as Australia's Global Machinery Company. Harbor Freight isn't particularly forthcoming about such information. Thankfully, these brands' price points are far more well-known. Something on the higher end, like the Hercules 12 amp variable speed rotary hammer, will cost you $199.99, while you can opt to save money with something like the Warrior 4.5 amp single speed hammer drill at just $14.97.
With this information in mind, it's worth taking a look at Harbor Freight's contracting process and how it impacts the quality and price of tools like hammer drills.
How Harbor Freight's contracting process works
Even though the aforementioned hammer drills by Bauer, Warrior, and Hercules, in addition to other tools and brands, are owned by Harbor Freight, the company itself isn't directly responsible for their creation. According to the Harbor Freight website, contracted manufacturers are responsible for creating its products, and it buys these tools directly from them to sell under its brand names. So, how does this process impact the consumer and their wallet?
The Harbor Freight site claims that some of these factories are where other top tool brands get their supply, making the quality comparable to the competition. The site adds that the contracting process allows the removal of the middleman, thus making it so that its tools are sold to customers at the best prices possible. While there are some tools you should think twice about buying at Harbor Freight, in most cases, the price and quality of its products are both well-suited for the average laborer and can get most jobs done with ease.
All of this is to say that if you're looking for a corded hammer drill in the aisles of Harbor Freight with a strong quality-to-price ratio, you have some great options to choose from.