The Top 4 Google IO Announcements That Weren't Confusing AI

On Tuesday, the keynote for 2024's Google IO event at the legendary Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California had a clear, overarching theme. That was Google's investment in all sorts of new AI features for its products. Some of them had clear use cases while bringing other questions to mind, like the Google's new AI that will listen to phone calls and warn you about scams that it detects. (Google swear's it's fully on-device without any security concerns.) The new "Ask Photos" feature in Google Photos for searching and mining information from your photo library looks promising, but the jury will likely be out on if it's any good until it's widely available. But other AI tools felt unneeded, like using video uploads to search, where the demonstration overcomplicated a relatively mundane problem (how to balance the tonearm on a modern vinyl record turntable that had the model number visible on its housing).

Not everything announced during Google IO was about confusing AI features that nobody asked for, though. On Tuesday, Google announced a bunch of new features and guidelines across Google TV, Android Auto, and the classic mobile version of Android. Some looked pretty useful, including various security features designed to help with all kinds of threats, including the physical theft of your phone. Let's take a look at the ones that jumped out the most as the most noteworthy, particularly in light of Tuesday's mind-numbing presentation.