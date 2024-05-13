Is Liqui Moly Brand Motor Oil Any Good, And Where Is It Made?

If you're wondering whether Liqui Moly motor oil is any good, the answer is "yes." If you're wondering if Liqui Moly motor oil is worth its high price tag, the answer is "maybe."

This brand comes at a pretty premium price, but it's a price many are willing to pay. Tellingly, it's quite popular around the world and the most commonly used motor oil in its home country of Germany. There's little doubt that Liqui Moly works well, while the question of its price value remains to be answered.

For instance, Liqui Moly falls seventh on our list of the most popular transmission fluid brands ranked worst to best, and it lands in the same No. 7 spot on our list of the most popular diesel oil brands. But that doesn't mean it's a bad brand, nor does it mean it's not worth buying. Plus, when it comes to its regular motor oil products, the company's bread and butter, it's a whole different ballgame.

I combed through consumer reviews and professional analyses to get a comprehensive scoop on Liqui Moly motor oil. I've used it myself, as well, and was impressed (albeit on a 1996 Toyota Corolla ... take it as you will). But because I'm an investigative journalist and not a chemist, I decided to rely on the findings of professional analysts to synthesize a conclusion. In my research, I also found where it's made, an insight that further supports the consensus that Liqui Moly offers a quality, high-end motor oil that serves its job well. Its signature MoS2 additive helps boost the lubricative performance of the oil. And although the price might be relatively high, that's the cost of German engineering for you.