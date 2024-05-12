10 Luxury Convertibles That Are Suspiciously Cheap

Luxury convertibles aren't as popular with buyers of new cars as they once were, and those that are still on the market can be eye-wateringly expensive. A used luxury convertible might seem like the obvious choice to solve both of those problems in one, but there are plenty of pitfalls to be aware of. Much like any used luxury car, models that appear suspiciously cheap to buy are not always the bargains that they first appear.

Some are notoriously unreliable or come with unusually high running costs. Others are considered dated or unfashionable, suffering from image problems more than mechanical ones. Rather than being a money pit, a few of the cheapest luxury convertibles are only available for such low prices because they've been overlooked by enthusiasts. The important thing is being able to tell the difference. The below convertibles are suspiciously cheap and offer opportunities to buy into a prestigious marque and gear up for long weekend cruises in the sun, all for less than the average used crossover.