5 Big Block Engines To Consider For Your Next Big Restomod Project

Engine development has taken thousands of small steps from the 1850s single-cylinder engine used by Carl Benz in the Patent Motorwagen to the 1,600-hp W16 in the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

V8 engines have been an American automotive tradition for more than a century. The first production car to get a V8 was the 1917 D series Chevrolet, and Chevy has made heavy use of V8 architecture since 1955 when it introduced a new 265 cubic inch V8. But the company knew that first small-block V8 wasn't going to be powerful enough to move heavier trucks and got to work on a bigger engine. It took three more years to produce the W-series big block V8, a 348 cubic inch beast dubbed the "Turbo-Trust" even though it was normally aspirated and hadn't earned the trust of anyone other than Chevy engineers by then. The 348 weighed a hefty 625 lbs, and with the triple Rochester two-barrel carburetor setup shown above could produce as much as 350 hp.

Ford and Chrysler also joined the big-block fray and produced some equally impressive engines. If you're restoring an older vehicle, you're going to have a substantial amount of weight to move, and the siren song of a big-block V8's exhaust note will be tempting. Every big-block engine isn't going to work in every car, though. These engines were made for land yachts and trucks, and fitting them in many cars can be a chore. Here are five that pack a punch in a reasonably usable form.