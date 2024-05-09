Common Problems A 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee May Have (And The Cost To Fix Them)

The most troublesome recalls for factory-issued equipment on the 2007 Grand Cherokee were for the front brake calipers and anti-lock brake control module. Both failures could cause a collision, but if your Grand Cherokee is affected by either of these issues, any Jeep dealer should replace a defective caliper or ABS module free of charge.

Many owners of older 2007 Grand Cherokees report a failure of the Power Control Module (PCM) that causes the vehicle to stall out while driving, sometimes at highway speeds. This component is separate from the Total Integrated Power Module (TIPM), which is a block of relays and fuses located under the hood. A genuine Mopar TIPM from a dealership will cost about $1,000, but there are providers that will rebuild your TIPM for about a third of that price.

Another common point of failure is the Sentry Key Remote Entry Module (SKREEM), a security system that looks for a chip in the key fob before allowing the vehicle to run. This is another fix that can be costly to have a dealer handle, and they may struggle to quickly get you back on the road. These electronic gremlins are by far the most common issues with the 2007 Grand Cherokee, and can be frustrating to troubleshoot and costly to remedy properly.

[Featured image by Blasserc via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-By 4.0]