Common Problems A 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee May Have (And The Cost To Fix Them)
The Jeep brand has been around since the late stages of World War II, when Willys Overland built a lightweight troop and gear mover for the U.S. Army. The label has changed hands several times since then, and came under the Stellantis umbrella when Fiat Chrysler and the Peugeot group joined forces a few years ago. Jeep's most well-known vehicle is no doubt the Wrangler, which is now in its fourth generation. The Cherokee came along in 1974, and the Grand Cherokee debuted in 1993. It was initially intended as a replacement for the Cherokee, but the original was still going strong, so Jeep kept both models in the lineup. The 1990s were strong years for both models, with the 1984- 2001 XJ Cherokee landing at the top of our ranking of every generation of Cherokee and three '90s vintages earning kudos from us as the best years for the ZJ Grand Cherokee.
The early aughts were a different story, though. Cherokees built between 2002 and 2018 landed at the bottom of those rankings, and the 2007 Grand Cherokee has some well-documented issues. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued seven separate recalls for the 2007 Grand Cherokee, and JD Power rates it 78 out of 100, placing it solidly in the "average" range. With that in mind, here's a list of problems with the 2007 Grand Cherokee, and how much will it cost to have them fixed.
The 2007 Grand Cherokee's biggest issues
The most troublesome recalls for factory-issued equipment on the 2007 Grand Cherokee were for the front brake calipers and anti-lock brake control module. Both failures could cause a collision, but if your Grand Cherokee is affected by either of these issues, any Jeep dealer should replace a defective caliper or ABS module free of charge.
Many owners of older 2007 Grand Cherokees report a failure of the Power Control Module (PCM) that causes the vehicle to stall out while driving, sometimes at highway speeds. This component is separate from the Total Integrated Power Module (TIPM), which is a block of relays and fuses located under the hood. A genuine Mopar TIPM from a dealership will cost about $1,000, but there are providers that will rebuild your TIPM for about a third of that price.
Another common point of failure is the Sentry Key Remote Entry Module (SKREEM), a security system that looks for a chip in the key fob before allowing the vehicle to run. This is another fix that can be costly to have a dealer handle, and they may struggle to quickly get you back on the road. These electronic gremlins are by far the most common issues with the 2007 Grand Cherokee, and can be frustrating to troubleshoot and costly to remedy properly.
