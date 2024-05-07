Can This Adorable Micro-EV For Drivers On A Budget Succeed In The US?

New EVs like the Cadillac IQ or Tesla Cybertruck are huge and expensive, weighing in at several thousand pounds and wearing a price tag that has no issue eclipsing six figures. Even EVs towards the lower end of the spectrum like the Tesla Model 3 or Nissan Leaf can be pricey. Eli Electric Vehicles is hoping to change that with its new ZERO EV, a micro EV with a starting MSRP of $11,990, making it one of the least expensive new vehicles this side of a motorcycle.

Before you plunk down nearly 12 grand of your hard-earned money (or $200 for a deposit), it's worth mentioning what the Eli ZERO has going for it, what its options look like, and its downsides. For starters, the Zero is definitely a city car. It's downright tiny, with only two seats, and it looks more like an egg or futuristic golf cart than a Chevy Bolt. It's fitted with 13-inch wheels, an optional infotainment system furnished by Sony, a sunroof, and rear-wheel drive. Air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, electronic power assist steering, and LED running lights are not on the base model and included on the Zero Plus.