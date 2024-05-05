Don't Be Fooled By Raspberry Pi Money Making Schemes: Here's How To Spot Them

A Raspberry Pi can earn you passive income in a few different ways. One of the most popular ways is by sharing your excess bandwidth. This can be done by making the device available to peer-to-peer connections and charging users for accessing the data. You can also set up your Raspberry Pi as a VPN and offer the service directly to customers or through a third-party service.

Another way to make money with your Raspberry Pi is to set it up as a cloud service. This allows you to charge users to store or retrieve data that is stored on your device. You can do this directly or through a third party. One thing you will need before getting started with this is an external storage device hooked up to your Raspberry Pi to store the data.

With the crypto craze in full swing, some users looked to their Raspberry Pis for crypto mining. Because a Raspberry Pi is a full-fledged computer, it can solve complex algorithms and award crypto to the device's owner. Users also have the option to use the Raspberry Pi as a mining proxy node that charges crypto miners that connect through them.