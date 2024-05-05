Everything To Know About Makita Pressure Washers Before You Buy
Purchasing a good quality pressure washer will help you keep your outdoor spaces clean without having to hire professional services or rely on too much of your own manual effort. While pressure washers are more expensive than the average tool, people usually consider it an investment that will come in handy for a long time. Furthermore, since longevity is a key factor when buying a pressure washer, it helps to buy one from a renowned brand like Makita that has a history of producing well-made and reliable tools that stand the test of time.
Makita currently offers only a single pressure washer, the 40V Max XGT Brushless Pressure Washer (GWH01Z), within its otherwise extensive range of products. This outdoor power tool is part of Makita's XGT line of products, which are powered by the brand's 40V max lithium-ion batteries. Makita claims that products from its XGT line have longer-lasting brushless motors and can deliver the power required for extensive usage.
However, given that Makita's pressure washer is more expensive than the average saw or impact drill, it's important that you know how it operates, what the key specs are, and if there are any glaring limitations in its build or performance before you buy it. We explore these aspects in detail below to ensure you're able to make an informed buying decision.
Why choose Makita's 40V Max XGT Pressure Washer?
One of the most noteworthy features of this pressure washer is that it has three power levels, allowing you to adjust based on how demanding the task at hand is. When used at its highest power setting, it delivers enough power to efficiently clean your patio furniture, tools, decks, fences, and windows. The pump is self-priming, and the washer also has a siphoning hose, which means it can efficiently draw water and detergent from standing sources. This helps you stay mobile while cleaning with the pressure washer.
Another highlight of this device is its battery conservation mechanism, which uses an auto-switching two-bay battery system. When one battery runs low on charge, the other automatically kicks in, allowing the device to continue operating. This reduces the chances of downtime when you're cleaning your space. The pressure washer also features a water-resistant enclosure for the batteries, while the body of the appliance is IPX5-rated, meaning that it will stand up to the demands of the weather.
This device is fairly easy to store and move around — thanks to its built-in 5.5" wheels and telescopic, collapsible handles — making it all the more manageable while cleaning or transporting it from place to place. Its accessories can be kept on board as well, helping you find all the parts you'll need organized and within reach.
What charging technology and accessories does it offer?
In addition to the telescoping handle, the product also has a variable spray wand with a 30-degree angle for sprinkling water. This is ideal for tasks that require precise cleaning that only a narrow-angle wand can accommodate. There's also a spiral jet wand that is perfect for cleaning tough surfaces like concrete. The product includes other accessories like a trigger gun, high-pressure hose, water hose assembly, strainer assembly, and a cleaning pin — each meant to help you adjust the water pressure and flow as needed.
This particular product does not come with a compatible XGT charger or batteries, but these components can be purchased separately. While there are plenty of tips available on how to maintain Makita power tools to ensure long-lasting performance, it's worth noting that this appliance has a three-year limited warranty that helps you get a replacement device or free servicing and repair should you notice any manufacturing defects on the product after you buy it.
What are the downsides to consider?
While cordless pressure washers offer flexibility and enhanced maneuverability, they often lack the power of their gas-powered counterparts. So, while this Makita pressure washer might be capable of cleaning your outdoor spaces, garage, and car, you may want to consider other options if you want a pressure washer that can handle professional-grade cleaning.
Another thing to note is that this pressure washer delivers 1.5 GPM and 1,300 PSI. While there's no set standard for a good PSI for a pressure washer, heavy-duty, extensive cleaning typically requires a PSI of 2,800 or more and 3-4 GPM. Given this, it's easy to see that this Makita pressure washer, even on its highest setting, delivers just enough power to tackle everyday light and medium-duty cleaning tasks but might struggle with tougher jobs.
When it comes to battery-operated models, like the GWH01Z, you'll also have to be mindful of having enough charge before you get started on a cleaning project. Since this pressure washer has a one-hour runtime, you might have to account for additional time for battery recharges between your cleaning sessions if you're cleaning a large area.
Also, while Makita certainly produces quality tools, this pressure washer is more expensive than comparable models on the market. It's priced at $699 for the tool alone, whereas a Ryobi 40V 2,000 PSI pressure washer costs $499 on Home Depot's website. Corded pressure washers, even the more powerful models, are substantially cheaper as well, making them a good choice for budget-conscious shoppers.
Where can you buy Makita's pressure washer?
Despite its limitations, Makita's 40V Max XGT Pressure Washer is a solid option that's worth considering for your home cleaning needs. A positive review from Pro Tool Reviews notes that although this tool might not be a great option for commercial cleaning purposes, "It definitely has something to offer homeowners who are looking to clean patio furniture, fences, decks, vehicles, walkways, and siding." The review adds, "The applications are virtually limitless, and the power and overall features of this unit are respectable."
If you'd like to purchase this pressure washer online, you can find it on Acme Tools for $699. You can also purchase it at physical stores such as The Home Depot, Howard Brothers Hardware, and White Cap, to name a few. To find the closest local stores that sell this pressure washer, visit Makita's website, click the Buy Now button, and enter your zip code. Purchasing offline is a good option if you want to take a closer look at the device before putting down several hundred dollars to purchase it.