Everything To Know About Makita Pressure Washers Before You Buy

Purchasing a good quality pressure washer will help you keep your outdoor spaces clean without having to hire professional services or rely on too much of your own manual effort. While pressure washers are more expensive than the average tool, people usually consider it an investment that will come in handy for a long time. Furthermore, since longevity is a key factor when buying a pressure washer, it helps to buy one from a renowned brand like Makita that has a history of producing well-made and reliable tools that stand the test of time.

Makita currently offers only a single pressure washer, the 40V Max XGT Brushless Pressure Washer (GWH01Z), within its otherwise extensive range of products. This outdoor power tool is part of Makita's XGT line of products, which are powered by the brand's 40V max lithium-ion batteries. Makita claims that products from its XGT line have longer-lasting brushless motors and can deliver the power required for extensive usage.

However, given that Makita's pressure washer is more expensive than the average saw or impact drill, it's important that you know how it operates, what the key specs are, and if there are any glaring limitations in its build or performance before you buy it. We explore these aspects in detail below to ensure you're able to make an informed buying decision.