Here's How Astronauts On The ISS Repair Broken Space Telescopes

Like any piece of technology, large science telescopes sometimes break down. Whether it's a problem with an onboard computer or a piece of hardware, telescopes are highly technical machines that often need some maintenance. That can be challenging enough with large telescopes on Earth, but it's much, much harder when the telescope is in space.

Engineers do everything they can to avoid needing to make fixes to space telescopes. Spacecraft are typically designed with multiple layers of redundancy so that even if one part does break, there's another that can cover it. Designs try to anticipate the difficult environments that a spacecraft will face during launch and while in space, and spacecraft are rigorously tested before launch to make sure that the hardware can handle it. Still, even with all this planning, sometimes problems occur. In May 2023, for example, NASA scientists discovered a problem with the NICER (Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer) telescope. It had a light leak that allowed sunlight in and affected the telescope's X-ray readings.

"The sunlight interferes with NICER's ability to collect viable X-ray measurements during the station's daytime," NICER science lead Zaven Arzoumanian said in a NASA statement in April 2024. "Nighttime observations are unaffected, and the telescope continues to produce incredible science." Still, to get the most out of the telescope, NASA needed to conduct proper repairs.