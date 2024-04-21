Here's How NASA Tests Its Spacecraft For The Rigors Of Space Travel

Getting a spacecraft into space is no easy task. Just loading a large vehicle into a rocket can be a challenge, as there is only so much room available. Often, spacecraft have to be loaded in while they are folded up, so longer parts like antennae or solar panels can be unfurled once the spacecraft is deployed from the rocket and in space.

The launch itself often involves high temperatures as the rocket shoots through Earth's atmosphere, not to mention the extreme vibrations that can shake parts loose. Then, once in space, the spacecraft has to cope with the extreme conditions of vacuum and freezing temperatures. For most launches, you only get one shot, so space agencies need to make sure that their spacecraft can survive the drama of launch and the harsh environment of space before they ever get off the ground. After all, there are no repair shops beyond Earth.

NASA recently discussed some of the techniques it uses in testing spacecraft to get them ready for space while they're still on the ground. Using the Europa Clipper spacecraft destined for Jupiter's moon later this year, the agency revealed how it goes about ensuring spacecraft can survive the grueling process of launch and travel that they have to get through before they can ever start collecting science data — in this case, aiming to study Jupiter's icy moon to learn about the liquid water ocean that is thought to exist beneath a thick, icy shell and perhaps even uncovering clues about its habitability.