Europa Clipper: What We Know About The Spacecraft That Will Travel To Jupiter's Moon In 2024

Of all the places in the solar system where we could search for life, one of the most exciting potential locations is Jupiter's moon Europa. This icy moon hosts a liquid ocean beneath its crust, and that has had scientists intrigued since the two Voyager spacecraft flew past in 1979 and spotted indications of water there.

Now, NASA is going back for a better look. The Europa Clipper spacecraft is scheduled to be launched in 2024, heading out through the solar system to perform a series of flybys of the moon. The aim of the mission is to take a closer look at that intriguing ice shell and ocean, to understand what the ocean is composed of, and to examine the geology of the moon's surface. Most of all, the mission will try to see if Europa could be habitable.

To get ready for this big mission, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has begun assembling the Europa Clipper spacecraft, getting its scientific instruments and other hardware ready for launch in two years' time.

"We're moving into the phase where we see the pieces all come together as a flight system," said Europa Clipper Project Manager Jan Chodas of JPL. "It will be very exciting to see the hardware, the flight software, and the instruments get integrated and tested. To me, it's the next level of discovery. We'll learn how the system we designed will actually perform."