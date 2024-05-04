5 Affordable Camping Tech & Gadgets Under $50 You Can Find On Amazon
Unless you're training for an episode of "Naked and Afraid," you're probably going to want to pack an assortment of gear to bring with you when camping, whether you're planning an extended stay far out in the wilderness or just taking a weekend excursion to a nearby forest. Outdoor equipment includes a wide range of different apparel, tools, and accessories, as you'll likely need shelter, food, and entertainment. While many items will be low-tech, such as a sleeping bag, matches, or a survival saw that could be useful on your camping trip, some modern gadgets can greatly improve your experience.
After all, technology exists to make things easier for us, and there are some hi-tech products you can appreciate even while otherwise roughing it outdoors — whether they are devices to help warm you up, keep your phone charged, or give you peace of mind in an emergency. A lot of tech these days can get pretty expensive, and if you're trying to keep costs down on your camping trip, you may want to opt for more affordable equipment. Fortunately, retailers like Amazon offer plenty of high-quality and useful devices that are available for less than $50.
Based on personal experience and hands-on testing conducted by reputable publications, here are five affordable camping gadgets and tech devices under $50 that you can find on Amazon. More detailed information on how this list was compiled is available at the bottom of this list.
Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers
It's prudent to pack warm clothes when you're camping outdoors in colder temperatures — remember, even deserts in summer can get very chilly at night. Your hands can especially get cold, making it harder to perform tasks ranging from opening a can of food to setting up your tent. Sometimes, gloves aren't enough, which is why you'll want to have a high-tech solution as a backup — such as Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers.
These handy, palm-sized devices can be charged via USB and can reach temperatures ranging from 95 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. They're particularly useful when you're doing something that requires you to take your gloves off — just hold onto these for a minute during a short break to restore circulation to your fingers. They're durable and can heat up in seconds. Each hand warmer has a 5,000 mAh battery that can last between 6-8 hours when fully charged — plus, it can work as a backup power bank for your mobile device. The hand warmers are, naturally, sold in two-packs and use magnets to stay together to keep you from misplacing one (just don't lose both.)
One drawback, according to CNN Underscored, which tested the product and called it one of "the best hand warmers in 2024," is that the power bank doesn't work as well as advertised, but if you're more interested in the hand warmers' primary function, this shouldn't be an issue. They're also a little pricier in the short term when compared to disposable chemical packets like HotHands, but will save you money in the long run and are better for the environment. You can pick up a pair of Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers from Amazon for $39.99 — or possibly less, depending on which of its several color options you choose.
RunningSnail Emergency Hand Crank Radio with LED Flashlight
One great portable high-tech accessory for backpacking — as well as for camping — is the RunningSnail Emergency Hand Crank Radio with LED Flashlight, which efficiently provides several functions in one with an infinite source of power. In addition to the hand crank, it can be powered by an integrated solar panel or via USB. While you're likely to use the latter, the other two options are important if you're completely off the grid for an extended period. That's also why you'll want to use its NOAA weather radio to keep informed about any impending storms or hazardous weather headed your way. Of course, it can also be used for entertainment if you're in range of a good AM/FM station. Its LED flashlight and 2,000 mAh power bank can also come in handy on your trip.
I personally own two of these handy devices, keeping one nearby in case of emergencies and one as part of a go-bag. It's surprisingly small and lightweight and fits great in the palm of your hand when you need to use it as a flashlight. Unfortunately, its illumination isn't as powerful as some dedicated flashlights, just as its power bank isn't as efficient or useful as a standalone battery. But, even if your camping loadout already includes those devices, it's still worth picking up this product for its hand-crank radio alone, especially since it takes up such little space. You can purchase the RunningSnail Emergency Hand Crank Radio with LED Flashlight for less than $20 on Amazon, where it's got a solid 4.5 out of 5 customer score based on over 18,000 user ratings.
Blavor Solar Charger
You'll need a power bank to keep your phone charged, as well as any other camping tech and gadgets you bring with you. One great option is the Blavor Solar Charger, which — provided the weather cooperates — can give you an unlimited source of energy while you're roughing it off the grid. You should be aware that its solar charging is very slow according to Yahoo Life, which tested a slightly bigger version of the product, but the publication still gave it an overall positive review and highlighted its rugged design that it shares with its counterpart. Rated IPX5, the device is waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof, and is built with a flame-retardant thermoplastic alloy case with a comfortable silicone grip. Plus, it comes with a compass and integrated flashlight, as well as a carabiner that allows you to conveniently keep it secured to your backpack or tent.
The power bank has a 10,000 mAh capacity and a 5V 2.4A output. It can charge three devices simultaneously and conveniently includes USB-C and Qi wireless charging. The USB-C port can be used to quickly recharge the battery, as well. Named in SlashGear's list of the best power banks for camping, the device is also one of the few reliable and powerful listed options that cost less than $50. You can purchase the Blavor Power Bank from Amazon, where it has a list price of $37.99 and is available in orange, black, green, blue, or red.
ThorFire LED Camping Lantern
Even when trying to get away from it all, you're going to want to have some artificial lights at your campsite for both convenience as well as for your safety. The ThorFire LED Camping Lantern has been previously included in SlashGear's list of the top-rated hand crank flashlights for camping, and is useful if you want a light source that can perpetually be recharged while off the grid. It can also be charged via USB and can output 125 lumens for up to 40 minutes, as well as use a low-light setting to conserve battery life and run for up to four hours.
Named the best hand-crank lantern for emergencies by Bob Vila, which tested out several different products in the category, ThorFire's gadget also provides illumination in 360 degrees. Paired together with its integrated hook, this makes it easy to hang the lantern from a tentpole or branch and light up an entire small campsite with the device. It also uses an accordion-style design that makes it compact and easy to store or carry, though you might want to go with a more ergonomic option if you're looking for a handheld flashlight rather than a stationary one. (If you want something that's both portable and hands-free, you should purchase one of the best headlamps for camping.) The ThorFire LED Camping Lantern is available from Amazon for just $17.99.
Anker SoundCore 2
If you're looking for a wireless Bluetooth speaker for your trek out to the wilderness, it's going to be tough to find a high-quality one that's under $50. However, the Anker Soundcore 2 is a solid option that, despite being pretty cheap, has a lot going for it. That includes an impressively long battery life — it boasts a 24-hour playtime. It's also lightweight and fits easily into a backpack pocket, and has an IPX7-rated waterproof protection, which means it's not only resistant to splashes but can even be submerged in water up to one meter deep for 30 minutes. With all these qualities, the Anker SoundCore 2 makes for a perfect speaker to bring with you on a camping trip.
After testing the speaker, GearLab gave it an overall positive review, highlighting its durability, reliability, and great value, and saying it "will please most listeners." However, the publication gave it low scores in sound quality when compared to more expensive options, noting its weak bass and tinny sound, especially at higher volumes.
Another drawback to the product is that it's been around for a while and is no longer the most recent Soundcore speaker from Anker. If you're the type of person who likes to have the most up-to-date, state-of-the-art, newest tech, then you may want to go with the Soundcore 3, which has better audio fidelity and deeper bass. It also has thousands of good reviews on Amazon, but the Soundcore 3 ranges from $50.99 – $55.99, so if you want to spend less than $50, you should opt for its predecessor. The Anker Soundcore 2 costs $39.99 if you order it in black, while the blue, red, and teal options will cost you an additional five dollars.
How the items on this list were selected
The most up-to-date list prices were referenced for the items on this list to ensure that they are each under $50 — plus, if you're lucky, you may find them on sale for even less. Also, an effort was made to make sure each item will reliably work as advertised and is worth your investment. All the recommended items on this list have an average Amazon user rating of 4.4 out of 5 or higher, with the score based on thousands or tens of thousands of customer reviews (or well over 100,000 in the case of the Anker Soundcore 2.) With so many people who have purchased and used these products weighing in, you can be confident that the average rating is an accurate one, canceling out any outlier reviews that may have been made (positively or negatively) in bad faith.
Furthermore, I have owned the RunningSnail Emergency Hand Crank Radio for years, and recently gave it a thorough check-up. The other products on this list have all been tested and reviewed by established publications with strong reputations for their expert opinions on tech and/or outdoor gear, including GearLab, Yahoo Life, Bob Vila, and CNN Underscored. A variety of different products were also selected to represent a wide range of the types of gadgets you may want to bring on a camping trip, such as emergency radios, flashlights, power banks, and more.