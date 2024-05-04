5 Affordable Camping Tech & Gadgets Under $50 You Can Find On Amazon

Unless you're training for an episode of "Naked and Afraid," you're probably going to want to pack an assortment of gear to bring with you when camping, whether you're planning an extended stay far out in the wilderness or just taking a weekend excursion to a nearby forest. Outdoor equipment includes a wide range of different apparel, tools, and accessories, as you'll likely need shelter, food, and entertainment. While many items will be low-tech, such as a sleeping bag, matches, or a survival saw that could be useful on your camping trip, some modern gadgets can greatly improve your experience.

After all, technology exists to make things easier for us, and there are some hi-tech products you can appreciate even while otherwise roughing it outdoors — whether they are devices to help warm you up, keep your phone charged, or give you peace of mind in an emergency. A lot of tech these days can get pretty expensive, and if you're trying to keep costs down on your camping trip, you may want to opt for more affordable equipment. Fortunately, retailers like Amazon offer plenty of high-quality and useful devices that are available for less than $50.

Based on personal experience and hands-on testing conducted by reputable publications, here are five affordable camping gadgets and tech devices under $50 that you can find on Amazon. More detailed information on how this list was compiled is available at the bottom of this list.