Rolls-Royce Can't Control The Sun And Moon, But Perhaps It Doesn't Matter

Rolls-Royce can do an awful lot. If you throw enough money at it, you can have a ridiculously lavish bespoke car built from scratch. The Goodwood-based company can also take a vehicle that weighs around 6,600 lbs and give it enough oomph to go from 0-60 in 4.4 seconds. All while maintaining a level of comfort and luxury you'd expect in a limousine. But the legacy British automaker can't do absolutely everything.

Given that the 2024 Eclipse was a close to once-in-a-lifetime thing in North America, and Rolls does have an eclipse-themed Black Badge version of the ghost, the company had the idea to fly a bunch of people out to Canada–the Niagara region to be exact–where they would hopefully get a good glimpse of the eclipse from a spot on the path of totality. Unfortunately, it doesn't matter who or what you are, nature doesn't really care. The sun, moon, and clouds are going to do their thing either way.

But there was a little unexpected magic around the whole event, and that was echoed in the drive back to the hotel when things went a bit wrong again.