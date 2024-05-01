Makita's Staple Gun: Everything You Need To Know Before You Buy

Makita's 18V LXT Crown Stapler has a user-friendly design that makes it easy to operate, even if you're a beginner. Weighing just 5.3 lb. and featuring a compact build and a rubberized soft grip handle, you can use this tool for a long time without experiencing the fatigue you would with heavier and larger power tools. It has plenty of useful features, like the window on the magazine that tells you when you need to load more staples. The staple gun also has a depth control knob that can come in handy if you want to change the driving depth to suit the thickness of the material you're using. Additionally, the magazine is made of durable machined aluminum that makes it easy to load staples and ensures smooth feeding of the staples without any jams.

When using any power tool, safety is crucial. Makita knows this and has incorporated its STAR Protection Computer Controls technology into the 18V LXT Crown Stapler. This technology, which is exclusive to Makita, protects against overheating and overloading, enhancing the tool's safety whether it's plugged in or in use. Furthermore, although this crown stapler is battery-operated, Makita has added a fan to its Rapid Optimum Charger to control the temperature of the battery, allowing for faster and more efficient charging. The tool also has a three-year limited warranty, so should you discover any manufacturing defects down the line, you can have the tool replaced or repaired.