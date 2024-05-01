Makita's Staple Gun: Everything You Need To Know Before You Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As an industry-leading multinational brand, Makita manufactures power tools in the United States and around the world. The brand has a history of making quality tools that are popular with both professionals and DIY enthusiasts, and one of these products is the 18V LXT Crown Stapler (XTS01Z). This stapler is a practical and versatile choice. It can drive 3/8" crown staples and Arrow T50 staples into various hardwoods like maple and oak, making it ideal for construction, woodworking, cabinetry, or furniture assembly projects. This crown stapler is part of Makita's LXT line of products, which are powered by the same fast-charging 18V lithium-ion battery system.
That said, given that several comparable staple guns are offered by equally well-reputed brands like Ryobi, it's important that you're aware of what this tool has to offer. To help you determine if this crown stapler is what you need, we've broken down its key specs and limitations and evaluated the feedback of customers who purchased it.
The key specs and features
Makita's 18V LXT Crown Stapler has a user-friendly design that makes it easy to operate, even if you're a beginner. Weighing just 5.3 lb. and featuring a compact build and a rubberized soft grip handle, you can use this tool for a long time without experiencing the fatigue you would with heavier and larger power tools. It has plenty of useful features, like the window on the magazine that tells you when you need to load more staples. The staple gun also has a depth control knob that can come in handy if you want to change the driving depth to suit the thickness of the material you're using. Additionally, the magazine is made of durable machined aluminum that makes it easy to load staples and ensures smooth feeding of the staples without any jams.
When using any power tool, safety is crucial. Makita knows this and has incorporated its STAR Protection Computer Controls technology into the 18V LXT Crown Stapler. This technology, which is exclusive to Makita, protects against overheating and overloading, enhancing the tool's safety whether it's plugged in or in use. Furthermore, although this crown stapler is battery-operated, Makita has added a fan to its Rapid Optimum Charger to control the temperature of the battery, allowing for faster and more efficient charging. The tool also has a three-year limited warranty, so should you discover any manufacturing defects down the line, you can have the tool replaced or repaired.
Limitations to consider
Makita's 18V LXT Crown Stapler is a dependable product thanks to its long battery run time, user-friendly features, and built-in technologies. That said, if you're considering investing in this product, it's important to evaluate its limitations as well. One of the key downsides of this tool is that it has a brushed motor. Since the brushes are prone to wear and tear, products with this type of motor have a shorter lifespan than those with brushless motors. Given this, be sure to consider the potential repair and replacement costs.
A limitation for anyone looking to undertake large projects is that this stapler isn't corded. While cordless power tools are popular due to their portability and lightweight construction, keep in mind that the battery does not last forever. The battery, despite its relatively long run time, will run out of charge, and this could interrupt your project unless you either have a backup battery or plan your usage of the tool wisely. This is especially important to note as this product doesn't come with a battery and charger.
Prices and customer feedback
Makita's 18V LXT Crown Stapler is available online and offline. If you prefer the convenience of online shopping, you can pick it up on Amazon for $211.80. It's well received by customers on the platform, as evidenced by the 4.6 out of 5 user score. Additionally, multiple people have praised the product's performance and ergonomic grip, but a few reviewers noted that this tool is on the more expensive side, particularly when compared to other staple guns that offer the same features. However, given Makita's reputation and the technologies that are built into this tool, the extra cost might be justified.
The product is also available on The Home Depot's website, where it retails for a slightly higher price of $238. The staple gun has received largely positive reviews on the platform, with 92% of customers recommending it. When you purchase through The Home Depot's website, you can get it home-delivered or shipped to a nearby store. If you prefer to purchase this tool at a store, you can look for local outlets that have this product in their inventory through Makita's website by clicking the Buy Now button and entering your zip code.