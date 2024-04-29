4 Of The Best Mustangs To Coyote Swap

The Ford Mustang was an instant hit after its introduction at the 1964 World's Fair; Ford sold more than 400,000 in the following year. The base engine in the first Mustang was an underperforming I6 that produced less than 100 horsepower, but by 1966, Mustang engine options expanded to include a bigger straight six and three versions of Ford's 289 cubic-inch V8. Engine technology has grown leaps and bounds since then, and Mustang GT models since 2011 have been powered by Ford's Coyote V8. That motor is now in its fourth generation and has been produced in displacements ranging from 4.95 to 5.2 liters. The most powerful version is the supercharged 5.2 liter in the Mustang GTD, a GT3-based beast that makes upwards of 800 horsepower.

The 10 or so variants of Coyote V8s make great swap candidates for many older Mustangs, not just the anemic I6-powered first-year models. The Coyote's large size and modern electronics mean not every older Mustang is a willing recipient, however. We've compiled a list of four vintage Mustangs that will accept a Coyote V8 upgrade with a fair amount of planning, some fabrication or adaptation, and likely a whacked knuckle or seven. None of these swaps are as simple or cheap as yanking the old engine and dropping in the Coyote, so read on carefully and open up your checkbook.