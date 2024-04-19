5 Of The Best Spring Black Friday Deals At Harbor Freight
Working on DIY projects can be extremely satisfying, but the cost of purchasing all the tools, organizers, and accessories can quickly add up. The good news is that you don't have to compromise performance for price when you shop at a budget tool store like Harbor Freight. The store carries various brands, many of which Harbor Freight actually owns, but one thing that remains common across its products is affordability.
While you're likely to find great deals on Harbor Freight's online platform at any time of the year, shopping during sales, like the Spring Black Friday event, is an easy way to score quality products you might have been eyeing at even lower prices. That said, given how many products go on sale all at once during these events, finding the right deals can be daunting.
To help you get started, we've put together a few Spring Black Friday deals at Harbor Freight that are worth checking out. These products were chosen based on their discounts and overall quality, which we determined from the user ratings and reviews. You'll find a more detailed methodology that explains how we selected and evaluated these products toward the end of this list.
U.S. General 18 in. Magnetic Tool Holder
There's nothing more frustrating than losing track of your tools while you're working on a project. You can keep this from happening by using a tool organizer like the U.S. General 18 in. Magnetic Tool Holder. Built with a durable magnetic strip on the back, you can mount this magnetic tool holder to a wall in your garage or a workbench so all the metal tools you use most frequently are within reach at all times.
Weighing just 1.5 lb., this tool holder is light but can support a working load of up to 9.4 lb. This product is usually priced at $4.99 but is currently available at a 61% discount for Harbor Freight's Spring Black Friday sale, which brings the price down to just $1.94. It received a total user rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 11,528 reviews, with a 99% recommendation rate. Reviewers have noted that this product works great and delivers excellent value.
Hardy 5 mil Nitrile Powder-Free Gloves, 100-Pack
If you enjoy working on DIY projects, it's a good idea to keep essential safety equipment on hand, like gloves. These Hardy 5-mil Nitrile Powder-Free Gloves from Harbor Freight make a good choice for automotive, painting, or maintenance work. They're fairly comfortable to use, thanks to the textured finish on the fingertips, which provides a better grip while you work.
Made from nitrile, these gloves are a great alternative for people with latex allergies. Additionally, the material is durable and can hold up against chemical solvents and oils. It's also more resistant to punctures than latex or vinyl. The gloves are touchscreen compatible, so you can use your phone or tablet without having to take the gloves off and put them back on.
The Hardy 5 mil gloves are reversible as well, making it easier for them to slip on quickly. These gloves typically retail for $11.99 on Harbor Freight but are currently available for just $4.98 — a 58% discount. If you're considering purchasing this product, you can rest easy knowing it's rated 4.7 out of 5 on the platform based on 14,179 reviews. It also has a 97% recommendation rate, and customers have praised the gloves for their quality and durability.
Warrior Titanium Drill Bit Set, 29 Piece
Quality drill bits can make drilling easier and smoother, and the Warrior Titanium Drill Bit Set is a solid option if you need to add more drill bits to your collection. The bits are made of steel and coated with titanium for longevity. Drill bit sizes range from 1/16 in. to 1/2 in., and they have 118-degree tips, making them a good choice for drilling into a range of materials, from metal to plastic and everything in between.
While this drill bit set was originally priced at $19.99 on Harbor Freight, you can snag it at a 50% discount for the retailer's Spring Black Friday sale. This brings the price of the product down to $9.88. The product is well-rated on the platform as well, with an average user score of 4.3 out of 5 and an 88% recommendation rate. Customers have noted in their reviews that these drill bits are sharp and do what they claim.
Braun 175 Lumen Portable Foldable LED Work Light
A compact work light can be a handy product if you work in dimly lit areas frequently. This type of work light is pretty versatile and can even be added to your car or bicycle kit for emergencies. Either way, if you're looking for one, the Braun 175 Lumen Portable Foldable LED Work Light, which can switch between flashlight and wide-area illumination modes, is a product worth considering.
Designed with a kickstand base, you can angle this product to shine the beam exactly where you need it. It also features two magnets that help you mount it onto metal objects. Additionally, the pivoting hook at the top can come in handy if you need to hang it.
This work light runs on AA batteries and features high and low modes, allowing you to conserve battery life when needed. Originally priced at $7.99, this product is currently available at a 50% discount for $3.98 on Harbor Freight. On the platform, customers have rated it 4.6 out of 5, and many reviewers have shared that the product is easy to use and quite powerful, especially for small spaces.
Bauer 5.7 Amp 6 in. Short-Throw Random Orbit DA Polisher/Sander
There are various things you can do to detail your vehicle like a pro, but one thing that can make a big difference is polishing and waxing your car with the right tool. The Bauer 5.7 Amp 6 in. Short-Throw Random Orbit DA Polisher/Sander is a powerful tool that can help you do just this without leaving any swirl marks. Featuring a compact build and lightweight construction, you can use this nifty tool in tight spaces and for extended durations.
It delivers 6,400 oscillations per minute (OPM) with a two-way movement, which helps it create a random orbit pattern that lends a uniform finish to the surface. The six-speed settings ensure you can vary the speed based on the demands of the project.
If you're looking to purchase this product, you can snag it at a 42% discount for $39.99 during Harbor Freight's Spring Black Friday sale. The product is well received by customers, evidenced by its average user score of 4.5 out of 5 and 93% recommendation rate. Many reviews on the platform note that this product works well and delivers enough power.
Why these products made it to this list
The Harbor Freight products listed above were selected based on how heavily discounted they were at the time of writing this, as well as their overall customer rating. Each product has a rating above 4 and received multiple positive reviews, which is a testament to their quality. What's more, given the discounted price, they offer significant value, especially considering the features and benefits they offer.