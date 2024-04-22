Everything You Need To Know About Your Harley-Davidson Warranty

American legacy motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has been strutting its wares since 1903 and is synonymous with its renowned burbling exhaust sound and throwback styling. It's also known for having one of the best warranties, similar to Japanese greats like Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki.

Every new Harley-Davidson motorcycle has a two-year/unlimited mileage warranty. It covers defects in parts, mechanical failures, and quality under regular use. Used Harley-Davidsons that qualify under the original factory warranty are covered by the two-year warranty until the warranty expires.

Meanwhile, Harley-Davidson's first-ever all-electric motorcycle, the Livewire, leaves the York, Pennsylvania, factory with a similar two-year/unlimited mileage warranty like its gasoline-powered stablemates. Furthermore, all Livewires have an additional five-year/unlimited mileage warranty that covers the high-voltage battery.

In addition, all Harley-Davidson street-legal genuine motor parts and accessories have a one-year warranty. The warranty covers all genuine parts and accessories from defects for one year from retail sale and delivery date –- not the installation date.