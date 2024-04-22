Everything You Need To Know About Your Harley-Davidson Warranty
American legacy motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has been strutting its wares since 1903 and is synonymous with its renowned burbling exhaust sound and throwback styling. It's also known for having one of the best warranties, similar to Japanese greats like Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki.
Every new Harley-Davidson motorcycle has a two-year/unlimited mileage warranty. It covers defects in parts, mechanical failures, and quality under regular use. Used Harley-Davidsons that qualify under the original factory warranty are covered by the two-year warranty until the warranty expires.
Meanwhile, Harley-Davidson's first-ever all-electric motorcycle, the Livewire, leaves the York, Pennsylvania, factory with a similar two-year/unlimited mileage warranty like its gasoline-powered stablemates. Furthermore, all Livewires have an additional five-year/unlimited mileage warranty that covers the high-voltage battery.
In addition, all Harley-Davidson street-legal genuine motor parts and accessories have a one-year warranty. The warranty covers all genuine parts and accessories from defects for one year from retail sale and delivery date –- not the installation date.
What items are not covered by the Harley-Davidson warranty?
Harley-Davidson's factory warranty does not cover consumable parts and items like batteries, tires, drive belts or chains, filters, spark plugs, paint chips, and fluids.
Moreover, the warranty will not cover damages resulting from neglect, improper maintenance, or intentional abuse, like using the motorcycle for racing, modifying the original parts, using improper oils, fluids, and lubricants, and using non-genuine accessories.
On the other hand, Harley-Davidson's original parts and accessories will not cover the repair of damages or defects caused by improper installation, misuse, and abuse. In addition, the one-year parts warranty does not cover tires, chemicals, premium luggage equipment, audio/navigation, non-street legal parts, and other disposable items.
The Harley-Davidson genuine parts and accessories warranty does not extend or modify your motorcycle's factory warranty. If you wish to have more coverage for your H-D, you could look into the Harley-Davidson Extended Service Plan. It covers the engine, transmission, carburetor/fuel injector, starter, forks, electronics, sidecar hardware, and more with a five-year/unlimited mileage extended warranty. The plan includes warranty coverage for your Harley-Davidson's wheels and tires.