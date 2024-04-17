How To Manage Your Autocorrect Settings On Android

Keyboards on phones have had to evolve a bit over the years. Originally, on "dumb" and feature phones, text messaging required either cycling through letters using the numeric keys or getting a phone with a physical QWERTY keyboard. As smartphones boomed and touchscreens took over, this gave way to onscreen keyboards, but screen real estate and the lack of physical feedback were both hurdles to making them work well. The autocorrect technology already present in word processor apps helped smooth things over; software keyboards improved again with the now-common gesture-based typing introduced by the now-defunct Swype in 2009.

Though what was once called "Swyping" will probably be hard to top as the best kind of onscreen keyboard, it's still far from perfect. Android or iPhone, whatever keyboard you're using is still guessing your intent based on how commonly people use certain words and, eventually, how you interact with the app. Autocorrect is still necessary, but, again, not perfect. Like many things you need to change with your Android, you must fine-tune it to get the best possible results.

The necessary steps, of course, vary by what software keyboard you use, so to be able to point as many people as possible in the right direction, we're going to focus on two of the most popular Android keyboards: Google's Gboard and the Samsung keyboard that comes preinstalled on Samsung Galaxy phones. So, let's get down to what you need to do to get the most out of autocorrect on Android.