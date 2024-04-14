Leaf Spring Vs. Coilover Suspension: What's The Difference?

Automotive design has come a long way since Karl Benz designed the Patent Motorwagen in the late 1800s, and Henry Ford brought the T-4 powered Model T to the masses in 1908. Those early cars were little more than motorized adaptations of the horse-drawn carriage, but we now have cars with sophisticated electronics that have us closing in on the point where they may become fully autonomous.

The interim steps have seen innovations in fuel delivery, engine efficiency, and the mechanisms that allow us to drive over bumpy surfaces without loosening our dental work. This part of a vehicle is called the "suspension" since it connects the chassis to the axles, while maintaining a distance from the ground that's appropriate enough for comfortable and safe driving. Along with smoothing out bumps, your car's suspension helps keep the wheels firmly on the road over uneven terrain.

Older cars specifically most often had leaf spring suspensions. In this configuration, the axles are connected to the frame via curved springs made up of layers of metal — or "leafs" — which are bolted together or banded with metal straps and mounted using U-bolts and nuts. Leaf springs are attached at fixed points on the frame, and need separate shock absorbers to dampen road vibration and control spring oscillation. They will sag over time and under load and eventually require replacement.