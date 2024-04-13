How To Speed Up Or Slow Down A Video On An iPhone

Whether you recorded a mesmerizing video of the sun slowly rising on your iPhone and want to speed it up to make it more engaging for your Instagram followers before you post it or want to slow down a video you recorded at a concert, there are multiple reasons why you may want to adjust a video's speed on your iPhone. Sure, if you're posting on Instagram, you can speed up a video directly using the Instagram app. However, what if you're looking for a simpler way to do so or deleted your Instagram account?

Fortunately, whatever the case is, there are multiple ways to speed up or slow down a video. You can use your iPhone's built-in Camera mode to shoot Slo-mo or Timelapse videos, and even speed up a slow-motion video. However, what if you'd like to slow down or speed up a video you've already recorded? In such situations, you can use Apple's very own editing app, iMovie, or a third-party editing app.