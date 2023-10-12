How To Speed Up A Video On Instagram

Ever been on TikTok, casually scrolling, and come across those videos where you need to trust the process, but it takes a whole 55 seconds to see the result in the final two seconds? It's intriguing at first, but let's be real, after a while, you just want to fast-forward to the end and move on. This is known as your "retention time:" how long you can actually pay attention before losing interest.

Microsoft conducted a study on the evolving trend of human retention time over the years. In 2000, the average human attention span was approximately 12 seconds. Doesn't sound too bad, right? Fast forward to 2013, and it dropped to a mere 8 seconds. Now, in 2023, a decade after the last recorded statistic, it's evident that people have become less patient when it comes to consuming content.

Creators caught wind of this and came up with a solution – speeding up their videos. Instagram, a leading social media platform for image and video sharing, has witnessed an uptick in video content creation with the release of Instagram Reels. And this feature provides built-in tools to speed up videos.