How To Speed Up Slow-Motion Video On iPhone

Slo-mo is one of the coolest features of the iPhone camera. By filming at a high frame rate and then playing back the footage at a lower frame rate, the slo-mo creates emphasis on a few frames in the clip. But, you may want to speed up a slow-motion video to fit it into a shorter time frame or to match the pace of the rest of your video.

Fortunately, it's easy to speed up a slow-motion video on your iPhone. You don't need a third-party tool to do it either — you'll only need the in-built editor in your Photos app. Here's how to do it:

Open the Photos app on your iPhone. Find the slow-motion video that you want to speed up and tap on it to open it. Tap the "Edit" button in the top right corner of the screen. Tap the "Speed" button at the bottom of the screen. This will bring up a slider that you can use to adjust the speed of the video. You'll see two types of vertical lines in this slider: the smaller lines closer to one other reflect the video's regular speed. The taller lines that are far apart from each other indicate the part of the video that's been slowed. To increase the speed of your video, drag one of the two tall lines toward the other to close the gap. If you don't want to remove the slo-mo effect altogether, only drag the tall lines to the point where you want the video to be slowed. Finally, tap the "Done" button in the top right corner of the screen again to save your changes.

That's all there is to it! Your slow-motion video is now sped up.